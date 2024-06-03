How to watch England vs Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

One of the must-watch group stage match-ups of the T20 Cricket World Cup will see England and Scotland face each other in the Kensington Oval Barbados, and it takes place on Tuesday, June 4.

This is only the sixth match of the T20 World Cup, and the first for both of its teams who also share a place in Group B alongside Oman, Namibia and, scarily for both, Australia. With that juggernaut in the group, a victory in this first match will put either England or Scotland in good stead to get through this first round.

England are the bookies' favorites to win, thanks in large part to their winning the 2022 iteration of the tournament, however the team's poor performance in the Cricket World Cup last year means that victory is far from assured.

The England vs Scotland match is set to be hosted in the Kensington Oval — no, not that Oval, but the one in Barbados. It has a 28,000 capacity and it's hosting all the Group B matches, so England and Scotland will both get very familiar with it over the next week.

Whichever way the toss goes, this match will be a portend of things to come for both teams. We'll help you figure out how to watch England vs Scotland wherever you are:

How to watch England vs Scotland in the UK

To watch your home team from the UK (whether you're an England or Scotland supporter), you'll need to turn to Sky Sports, because the major sports broadcaster is airing this match.

Unlike some other fixtures for the tournament, England vs Scotland will begin at 3:30 pm, which is a nice social hour (for context, some begin at 1 in the morning!).

You can watch Sky Sports by signing up to Sky TV and adding the Sky Sports bundle. The price for this varies, depending on the length of your plan and any deals, but expect to pay about £40-£50 per month.

How to watch England vs Scotland in the US

You can tune in to the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup match by using Willow Sports, as the cable channel has the rights to air every match of the cricket tournament.

Don't have Willow Sports already? Well, it's also available via Sling TV, a live TV streaming service. You'll need to sign up for either of the Sling TV plans and add the World Sports add-on pack to access it. This will cost you $50 per month in total, though sometimes new customers get discounts for the first month.

How to watch the England vs Scotland in Australia

You can get your cricket the same way as you get your TV shows and shopping, at least for the T20 World Cup, and that's because Prime Video is the broadcaster for the tournament in Australia.

This is a 'perk' of an Amazon Prime membership and therefore you'll need to subscribe to that to watch the cricket. This costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

How to watch England vs Scotland everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!