MLB on TBS Tuesday is back for another thrilling season of Major League Baseball 2023 action. 2023 marks 50 years of baseball on Warner Bros. Discovery Sports' networks. MLB on TBS Tuesday will feature 26 games in the 2023 MLB season including a 2022 National League Wildcard rematch between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.

With Opening Weekend in the books, it’s time to get down to business and the first MLB on TBS Tuesday game will feature the 2022 National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies in a matchup against the New York Yankees.

Here’s what you need to know about MLB on TBS Tuesday.

How to watch MLB on TBS Tuesday

TBS is available with most cable TV subscriptions. If you've cut the cord you have several live TV streaming service options so that you can catch the weekly action. Some of your options include Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

MLB on TBS Tuesday: game matchup for April 4

The visiting Philadelphia Phillies are sitting on an 0-4 record to start the season after facing off against the Texas Rangers in their opening series. They're currently the only winless team in the National League and they're hoping to avoid a loss in Tuesday's game to prevent their first 0-5 opening skid since 1934.

The Phillies opened a 3-game series with the Yankees on Monday with an 8-1 loss to the Bronx Bombers. Injuries lie at the heart of the team's struggles after losing first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a torn ACL during the closing days of spring training and with Bryce Harper rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Josh Harrison was scratched before Monday's game with a mild ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day.

Lefty Matt Strahm will have the start for the Phillies. Strahm comes to the Phillies from Boston, where he had a 4-4 record with a 3.83 ERA in 50 relief appearances.

With a 3-1 start to the season, the New York Yankees are looking solid after their opening series against the San Francisco Giants. Gleyber Torres had a solo home run against the Phillies in the series opener on Monday, followed by a two-run blast from Anthony Rizzo. Franchy Cordero made his Yankees debut with two-RBI doubles while Jose Trevino and Giancarlo Stanton both drove in a run apiece.

Right-handed pitcher Domingo German has the start for the Yankees. German had a 2-5 record in 2022 with a 3.61 ERA in 72.1 innings.

MLB on TBS Tuesday time

The April 4 game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees will take place at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT.

MLB on TBS Tuesday schedule

Here's a look at the next few games coming to MLB on TBS Tuesday: