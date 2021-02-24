How to watch 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially official. (And having a bit of fun with the fact that Tom Holland — ol' Peter Parker himself — is getting ribbed for having spilled the beans on previous film names.) Anyway. If you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home, you're going to have to have to wait a bit, because it's not due to be released until Christmas 2021.

That said, given the way release dates have been for the past year or so, it's entirely possible that we could see this slide again, depending on the state of the world. So we're not recommending you book a flight or anything just to watch Spider-Man.

And now that we think about it, it's not quite entirely clear how you'll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let's break down what we know, what we don't know, and what's up in the air.

Can you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters?

It's entirely possible that you'll be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters once it's released in December 2021. That's a bit of an assumption on our part, given the current state of the global pandemic. And while we're not anywhere close to saying that theaters are safe to head back into just yet, vaccines are shipping.

Moreover, studios are more intent than ever on getting films back into theaters, and butts back into theater seats. So, yes, it's extremely likely that we'll see Spider-Man: No Way Home released in theaters in December.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8VgkdmFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Will Spider-Man: No Way Home be available for same-day streaming?

This is the bigger question. We've already seen Warner Bros. shift to a simultaneous theater/HBO Max scheme for its 2021 releases — with two big ones in March: First, there's Zack Snyder's Justice League on March 18, and Godzilla vs. Kong on March 31.

But we haven't had any MCU theatrical releases since everything shut down in the spring of 2020 for COVID-19. Black Widow remains on hold until May 7. WandaVision is a Disney+ joint, as are The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Loki.

But Spider-Man is a different animal. Yes, the character is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and here's how to watch every MCU movie in order), but the Spider-Man films are actually a joint endeavor between Marvel (which is owned by Disney) and Sony. And that's why you can't actually stream Spider-Man: Homecoming or Spider-Man: Far From Home on Disney+.

It's entirely possible that Sony and Disney could work something out in the name of entertainment and safety. It's also entirely possible that they won't, and that it's theaters or nothing on release day. (It's also entirely possible that it's safe enough to go to theaters when the film is released, and that this is all a bit of an academic exercise.)

We just don't yet know. But if history is any indicator, don't look for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+ in December.