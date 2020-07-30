How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream online

The British Grand Prix brings the F1 circuit into the heart of England this week, as open wheel racing speeds across the channel for the first time since the season restarted. However a change in setting doesn’t always shake up the standings. The top two racers have an amazing 25+ point lead over the racer in third place, but in sports no outcome is guaranteed. That’s why we watch until the checkered flag.

If you want to watch this weekend's F1 (Formula 1) British Grand Prix live stream online, we have all the details you could need. In the United States, you’ll have a few different options to watch the British Grand Prix events on ESPN and ESPN2, including with a free trial of Hulu with Live TV.

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

The F1 British Grand Prix is broadcasting live on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9:10 a.m., and there will be Practice and Qualifying events on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1. Everything is happening at the Silverstone Circuit Track in Towcester, U.K.

F1 British Grand Prix Preview

In the current season of F1 racing, it’s been all about the Mercedes teams, as their drivers are dominating in the standings. This week in Great Britain, it’s also all about Mercedes, as that team has had the Pole Position for this Grand Prix each of the last five years , and Mercedes champion Lewis Hamilton has won four of the last five British Grand Prix.

In the last race, the Hungarian Grand Prix, Mercedes finished in first and third place, with Max Verstappen coming in second for the Red Bull Racing Honda team. Verstappen told F1.com that the second place finish felt like a win to him, given the adversity he had faced with his vehicle and the conditions. Keep a close eye on him as he tries to break up the Mercedes domination.

Here are the top ten standings for the 2020 F1 drivers.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 63 points Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 58 points Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, 33 points Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 26 points Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing Honda, 22 points Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 22 points Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 18 points Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 18 points Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 15 points Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 9 points

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix in the United States

This week's F1 racing will be on the ESPN family of channels in the United States. The British Grand Prix events start out on ESPN2 with the early practice rounds Friday and Saturday early morning before switching over to ESPN for Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday morning's Grand Prix race.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 31: Practice One, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m

Friday, July 31: Practice Two, ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1: Practice Three, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1: Qualifying, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2: Grand Prix Sunday Show, ESPN, 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2: Pirelli British Grand Prix, ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

You can get all of the F1 British Grand Prix events from ESPN and ESPN2 on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. Check out the options, and select the one that is best for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

F1 British Grand Prix on Hulu: Yes with ESPN and ESPN2.

YouTube TV

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

F1 British Grand Prix on YouTube TV: Yes with ESPN and ESPN2.

Sling TV

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

F1 British Grand Prix on Sling TV: Yes with ESPN and ESPN2 on Sling Orange.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, Android and web browsers

F1 British Grand Prix on Fubo TV: None right now, but ESPN and ESPN2 are set to arrive on Fubo as soon as Aug. 1. If they do, Fubo will have the race on Sunday.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, web browsers

F1 British Grand Prix on AT&T TV Now: Yes with ESPN and ESPN2.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix in Canada

In Canada, the F1 British Grand Prix is available on both RDS and TSN4. These two networks are owned by the same company, and the main difference is RDS caters to French-Canadian viewers, while TSN is focused on English speaking viewers.

The RDS schedule for the British Grand Prix is:

Saturday, Aug. 1: Qualifying, RDS, 8:45 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2: British Grand Prix, RDS, 8:50 a.m.

The TSN4 schedule for the British Grand Prix is:

Friday, July 31: Practice, ESPN, ESPN, 8:45 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1: Qualifying, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2: British Grand Prix, ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

TSN 4 is available live streaming online as part of TSN Direct Pass. This service allows viewers to pay for an online pass to watch all the great sports from the TSN stations without needing a cable package. You can get a day pass for $5, a month pass for $20, or a six month pass for $100. If you get a TSN Direct Pass, you can watch the F1 British Grand Prix live stream this weekend.

TSN Direct is available as a day pass for $5, a month pass for $20, or a six month pass for $100.View Deal

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom and want to watch the races on your own streets, look to the Sky. That’s right. The British Grand Prix is broadcasting on Sky Sports channels.

Sky Sports will be carrying all three practices as well as qualifying and the race itself. Some of the coverage will be on Sky Sports F1 channel, but the race on Sunday will be on Sky Sports Main Event channel. All times are BDT.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, July 31: Practice 1, Sky Sports Main Event, 11 a.m.

Friday, July 31: Practice 2, Sky Sports Main Event, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1: Practice 3, Sky Sports F1, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1: Qualifying, Sky Sports F1, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2: British Grand Prix, Sky Sports Main Event, 2 p.m.

Both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 are available as part of the Sky Sports Pass, with no pay cable package required. You can choose between several different Sky Sports Passes, including a Day Pass for £9.99, a Week Pass for £14.99, or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month. You can get a special deal on a Week Pass right now for the price of a Day Pass; one Week Pass for only £10 through Currys.

Sky Sports Pass channels are streaming in the Now TV app. The NOW TV app is available on Android smartphones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, modern web browsers, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and smart TVs from Samsung and LG. You can also get the app on some proprietary streaming devices from NOW TV, EE TV, BT TV and YouView.