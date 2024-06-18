How to watch United States vs South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 online or on TV

Team USA has surprised everyone with its performance in the T20 Cricket World Cup so far, but the real work begins now that it's in the Super Eight rounds. Its first of these post-group-stage matches puts together United States vs South Africa on Wednesday, June 19.

One of the two host countries of the 2024 T20 tournament, USA had never qualified four the tournament prior to this, so its elevation to the Super Eight (including a shock victory over Pakistan in the group stage) is impressive. Cricket fans in the country are expecting a great performance for the rest of the tournament, and they could be rewarded.

This could be tough now that US is up against South Africa, though, as it's the highest-ranked opponent it's faced in the tournament so far. The ICC puts it at the #5 slot (#6 prior to the tournament beginning) and after coasting through the group stage on some easier opponents, it's ready for a real fight.

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda is hosting this match, but you don't need to travel to the Caribbean to catch the action. Here's how to watch United States vs South Africa online or on TV.

How to watch United States vs South Africa in the UK

The start time of United States vs South Africa in the UK is 3:30 pm, but coverage will likely start a touch earlier.

You can watch the cricket by subscribing to Sky TV with the Sky Sports add-on package, and checking out the Sky Sports Cricket channel.

Sky Sports usually costs £40-£50 depending on a few factors, but Sky TV deals can make it cheaper, as can committing to a long-term subscription over a rolling monthly one.

How to watch United States vs South Africa in the US

The main way to watch all the T20 cricket games, including United States vs South Africa, is by using the cable channel Willow. If you didn't know you'd want cricket when you bought your cable plan, or don't have a cable plan, then there's a live TV streaming service you can sign up for to get it.

This is Sling TV, which usually costs $40 per month for its Orange or Blue tiers. You can pick either of those for Willow, but you'll need to pay extra for the World Sports add-on; $10 per month extra to be exact. Here's how Orange and Blue are different.

US vs SA starts at 10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT and will go on for three to four hours.

How to watch United States vs South Africa in Australia

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch all of the T20 Cricket World Cup matches, including of course South Africa vs United States, because Amazon holds the broadcast rights to the tournament.

This is through Prime Video, Amazon's video streaming service. An Amazon Prime subscription costs $9.99 per month or $79 per year.

How to watch United States vs South Africa everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch United States vs South Africa, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!