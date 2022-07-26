I Am Groot: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

Baby Groot is back in this adorable new Disney Plus original series.

I Am Groot is heading our way soon, and Marvel fans will be able to go on some brand new adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy fan favorite as he gets into mischief.

The new Disney Plus show is a series of shorts all centered around the titular character, with Vin Diesel reprising his role once again. The episodes were written by What If...?'s Ryan Little and co-written and directed by Kirsten Lepore.

The new series is part of Phase Four of the MCU, which features other Disney Plus series like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel and WandaVision. An additional five shorts of I Am Groot is in development.

Here's everything you need to know...

I Am Groot streams on Disney Plus worldwide on Wednesday, August 10 so it's a nice mid-week treat for Marvel fans.

I Am Groot plot

According to Disney Plus: "I Am Groot is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot, everyone’s favorite little tree, and will feature several new and unusual characters."

We also have a synopsis for the first episode, which teases: "Inside the Eclector's Quadrant, Baby Groot gathers various items to draw the Guardians of the Galaxy, later causing an explosion inside one of the ship's rooms.

"Rocket finds Baby Groot trying to fix a blown-up hole and receives the drawing. Another explosion causes Rocket to be almost sucked out of the ship, only to be saved by Baby Groot."

So far we don't know much about the remaining episodes, so we'll have to tune in to find out what other mishaps and mayhem they get up to!

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I Am Groot cast

Vin Diesel returns as Groot while Bradley Cooper reprises his role as Rocket Raccoon, Groot's unlikely sidekick. The two became quite the iconic duo after the Guardians of the Galaxy films so fans will likely be very excited to see them back.

These are the main two voice actors but the synopsis did tease "new and unusual characters" so there may be additional ones to look out for!

Is there a trailer?

Yes and it's equal parts dramatic, equal parts adorable! Take a look as Groot meets with some small, unfamiliar characters, dresses up, causes explosions and more. It seems like we've got a lot in store even for five little shorts!