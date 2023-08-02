Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2023: release date, guests and everything we know

Kate Garraway will be exploring the careers of some more celebs this summer.

Kate Garraway's Life Stories will see the Good Morning Britain presenter sitting down with another set of celebs for her second series of the long-running interview show.

Kate Garraway took over presenting duties from the previous host, Piers Morgan, back in 2021, after the presenter left ITV. Her first series saw her speaking to former England footballer, John Barnes, Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain, and Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church.

When Kate Garraway was confirmed as Piers Morgan's replacement, she said: "I've always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on-air and off.

"Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests' lives that the viewers might not know about already. It's also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words."

There's no doubt that she must be looking forward to sitting down with her next set of guests who will be exploring their personal pasts across the new series. Here's what we know about Kate Garraway's Life Stories right now.

The new series of Kate Garraway's Life Stories begins on ITV1 and ITVX at 9 pm on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

If you're looking for even more shows to enjoy, check out our recommendations for the best ITV dramas you should be watching right now.

Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2023 guests

Anton Du Beke is one of Kate's guests this year. (Image credit: ITV)

There are three celebs confirmed for the new series of Kate Garraway's Life Stories so far. They are: Strictly Come Dancing judge and professional dancer Anton Du Beke, actress and TV personality Ruby Wax, and comedian Omid Djalili.

We've already had a preview of what Kate and Anton will be discussing in the new series. The pair have been good friends since they were paired up in Strictly's fifth series in 2007,

The synopsis for the first episode with the Strictly star reads: "Kate Garraway is joined by entertainer, author and Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke. From his struggles growing up on a council estate in Kent to winning a National Television Award for best TV judge, Kate delves into Du Beke’s remarkable rise from a provincial dance school to one of the biggest shows on British television.

But behind the showbiz sparkle, we’ll hear how Anton went through many years of struggle, some of which he speaks about for the very first time in this powerful and emotional interview."

Is there a trailer?

ITV hasn't released a trailer for Kate Garraway's Life Stories just yet. If and when one arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.