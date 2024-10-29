Like Water for Chocolate: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series

As the logline for Like Water for Chocolate reminds us, "courage, passion and a good dish can make the impossible possible." That's what fans can look forward to in the new Max series based on Laura Esquivel's beloved novel.

Here's everything we know about Like Water for Chocolate.

The Max original series Like Water for Chocolate premieres Sunday, November 3, on Max. The series will also be available on HBO Latino in the US and globally where Max is available.

Like Water for Chocolate premise

Here's the official synopsis of Like Water for Chocolate from HBO:

"Like Water for Chocolate explores the idea that sometimes traditions can become a prison, an obstacle for love. Tita de la Garza and Pedro Múzquiz are two souls deeply in love, yet unable to be together due to entrenched family customs. The protagonists navigate a world of magical realism and rich flavors as Tita struggles between the destiny imposed on her by her family and her fight for love. Along the way, the audience will witness her greatest refuge: the kitchen. For Tita, her magical connection to cooking becomes an active resistance against oppression, allowing her to channel her deepest desires and passions into her recipes, transforming those who taste them.

"Set during the Mexican Revolution, the series also addresses the struggle of women to control their own destinies. The breathtaking locations in Tlaxcala and Mexico City provide an authentic and powerful backdrop for this adaptation of a beloved Mexican literary classic."

Like Water for Chocolate cast

Here's the full cast of Like Water for Chocolate:

Irene Azuela as Mama Elena

Azul Guaita as Tita

Ana Valeria Becerril as Rosaura, Tita's sister and rival

Andrea Chaparro as Gertrudis, Tita's other sister

Andrés Baida as Pedro, Tita and Rosaura's love interest

Ángeles Cruz as Nacha, Tita's cook and mentor

Mauricio García Lozano as Don Pedro Múzquiz

Ari Brickman as Don Felipe Múzquiz

Louis David Horné as Juan Alejandrez

Like Water for Chocolate trailer

Excited to learn more about Like Water for Chocolate? Take a look at the trailer below!

Like Water for Chocolate behind the scenes

This isn't the first time Like Water for Chocolate has been adapted for the screen. The 1992 film adaptation starred Lumi Cavazos and Marco Leonardo and featured a script written by Esquivel herself. The movie won high praise from critics and earned the film numerous award nominations, including a Golden Globes nomination for Best Foreign Language Film (Mexico) and a BAFTA nomination for Best Film Not in the English Language.

The Max series is executive produced by Salma Hayek Pinault.