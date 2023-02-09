Love Trip: Paris — release date, cast, plot and everything to know about the reality dating show

With the runaway success of Emily in Paris, it was only a matter of time before a reality competition placed Americans in the City of Love so that they can, well, fall in love. That's exactly what you get with Love Trip: Paris, a reality dating show coming to Freeform and Hulu.

In a refreshing development to the reality dating show scene, some of the women heading to Paris to find love aren't just looking for French men. The LGBTQ+ friendly series is sure to delight fans of all orientations who want to cheer for people finding their people.

Here's everything we know about Love Trip: Paris.

Love Trip: Paris premieres on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, on Freeform and Hulu. The first two two episodes are being released on the premiere day, beginning at 9 pm ET/PT.

After the premiere, episodes will air weekly on Freeform and Hulu on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT.

The first episode is titled "New Country, Same Mistake." Here is the description: "Four American girls unlucky in love in the US move to Paris to find their soulmates. Afraid of repeating mistakes from back home, Lacy, Rose, Caroline and Josielyn are ready for a change of scenery… but old habits are tough to break!"

The second episode is titled "Love Blooms." Here's the description: "Two new suitors catch Josielyn's interest. Rose takes a shot with another man. Caroline turns up the heat. Lacy reveals a shocking secret from her past."

As of this writing there is no release date for UK audiences, but we will provide an update here as soon as updates are available.

Love Trip: Paris plot

Here's the Love Trip: Paris plot from Freeform: "Follows four American women as they move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris with French suitors waiting to date them. Is this love trip their one-way ticket to romance, or to a heartbreak in another language?"

Love Trip: Paris cast

Thanks to Teen Vogue , we know a little bit more about the contestants in Love Trip: Paris and what they’re looking for in an ideal mate.

Caroline is a New Yorker and a personal trainer who is looking for the ideal girlfriend in Paris.

Rose, a Boston realtor, is looking for a "passionate Frenchman."

Lacey, a Nashville-based mental health podcaster, learned French during the pandemic and hopes to find the right girl or guy in Paris.

Josielyn, a model based in Los Angeles, thinks that she'll find her soulmate in Paris.

Love Trip: Paris trailer

The trailer for Love Trip: Paris tells you everything you need to know about the new series. Take a look below:

How to watch Love Trip: Paris

Freeform is available with most cable packages, so if you have cable you probably already have Freeform. If you've cut the cord, you can find Freefrom in the channel lineup for several streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

You can also watch the show on Hulu, but you need a subscription if you're looking to watch Love Trip: Paris on the streaming platform.