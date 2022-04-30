Lovestruck High — release date, premise, cast, trailer and everything we know about the new dating show
Lovestruck High gives UK singletons a shot at love in a teen movie-style US high school.
In Lovestruck High, Prime Video's new dating show, a diverse group of singles are going back to school in the hope of finding 'the one'. But this isn't your standard British comprehensive — this is Lovestruck High, modeled on the US high schools that we've seen in our favorite teen movies.
With teen movie queen Lindsay Lohan on narration duties, the show follows the class of 2022 as they hope to find a date for the Prom — but there are a few surprises in store along the way.
Lovestruck High release date
Lovestruck High launches on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 18.
Lovestruck High premise
A group of UK-based singles with a diverse range of personalities and sexual orientations sign up to spend a term at Lovestruck High, where they're looking to flirt and hopefully find romance. Their main goal is to find a date for the Prom and be crowned Prom Royalty, with a $100,000 prize on offer for the winning couple.
Under the watchful eyes of Principal Nelson (played by Ria Lina), Coach Hughes (Russell Hicks) and Miss Kelly (Chloe Zeitounian), the students will attend classes, hang out in the cafeteria and even audition for the school talent show, but their main focus will be looking for love — and there will be plenty of school socials and house parties to help them along the way. But they can't get too comfortable, as a few shocks are in store that could upset all of their plans...
Lovestruck High cast
Prime Video has released the names of the Class Of 2022, and here are the students who will be looking for romance at Lovestruck High:
- Adam, 30, a car salesman from Norwich
- Alex, 27, an accountant from Coventry
- Basit, 27, a model and musician from London (originally from Dublin)
- Chante, 24, a GP secretary from London
- Charlie, 29, a property manager from Surrey
- Dan, 23, a factory worker from Bridgend
- Geoff, 24, an events trader from Sandy
- Huss, 28, a postman from London
- Jess, 24, a fashion creative from London
- Jodie, 28, a salon owner from Bolton
- Junaid, 26, a social media influencer from Essex
- KT, 21, a content creator from Milton Keynes
- Max, 23, a personal trailer from Brentwood
- Megan, 24, a professional dancer from Cambridge
- Sin, 24, a security officer from Northolt
- Theo, 21, a model agent from Bristol
- Yasmine, 25, a model from London
Is there a trailer for Lovestruck High?
There is! You can get the lowdown on Lovestruck High below:
