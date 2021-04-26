Mother's Day 2021 — Amazon Prime Video watchlists to snuggle with

With Mother's Day right around the corner, Amazon Prime Video wanted to make sure there were plenty of ways viewers could celebrate with or in honor of their badass mommas. The four playlists include "Save the Drama for yo Mama," featuring dramas surrounding motherhood; "Take a (Mother) Load Off," for the folks who just need a good laugh this year; "Mother’s Day Family Movie Night" for those lucky enough to spend the day with the whole family (whether it be via Zoom or in person); and "Legendary Women & Mothers,"With Mother's Day right around the corner, Amazon Prime Video wanted to make sure there were plenty of ways viewers could celebrate with or in honor of their badass mommas. for everyone who just wants to celebrate some of the toughest mommas around!

Save The Drama For Yo Mama – Dramas Involving Motherhood

Take a (Mother) Lode off – Comedies for a Mom’s Day Off

Mother’s Day Family Movie Night – Films for the Whole Family

Legendary Women & Mothers – Films centered on notable and historical mothers and women