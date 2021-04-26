Mother's Day 2021 — Amazon Prime Video watchlists to snuggle with
Mother's Day is right around the corner. Amazon Prime Video has 4 new watchlists to help celebrate.
With Mother's Day right around the corner, Amazon Prime Video wanted to make sure there were plenty of ways viewers could celebrate with or in honor of their badass mommas. The four playlists include "Save the Drama for yo Mama," featuring dramas surrounding motherhood; "Take a (Mother) Load Off," for the folks who just need a good laugh this year; "Mother’s Day Family Movie Night" for those lucky enough to spend the day with the whole family (whether it be via Zoom or in person); and "Legendary Women & Mothers,"With Mother's Day right around the corner, Amazon Prime Video wanted to make sure there were plenty of ways viewers could celebrate with or in honor of their badass mommas. for everyone who just wants to celebrate some of the toughest mommas around!
Save The Drama For Yo Mama – Dramas Involving Motherhood
- Another Mother’s Son (2019)
- Blackbird (2020)
- Black Box - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Herself - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- Hope Gap (2020)
- I’m Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Mothers and Daughters (2016)
- The Joy Luck Club (1993) – Available for rent or purchase
- The Lie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Take a (Mother) Lode off – Comedies for a Mom’s Day Off
- Coming 2 America - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- Fighting With My Family (2019)
- Lazy Susan (2020)
- Like a Boss (2020)
- Mother of the Bride (1993)
- #IMOMSOHARD - Amazon Original Special (2019)
- The Farewell (2019)
- The Hustle (2019)
- The Royal Tenenbaums (2002) [IMDb TV]
- Something's Gotta Give (2003) [IMDb TV]
- Girl Most Likely (2013) [IMDb TV]
- Desperate Housewives: Seasons 1-6 [IMDb TV]
- I Don't Know How She Does It (2011) [IMDb TV]
- Mamma Mia! (2021) – Available for rent or purchase
- Postcards From The Edge (1990) – Available for rent or purchase
- The Guilt Trip (2012) – Available for rent or purchase
- The Kids Are All Right (2010) – Available for rent or purchase
- The Perfect Man (2005) – Available for rent or purchase
- Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special (2020)
Mother’s Day Family Movie Night – Films for the Whole Family
- Troop Zero - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- My Spy - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip (2017)
- Abe (2020)
- Dora and The Lost City of Gold (2019)
- Instant Family (2018)
- Sing and Rhyme with Mother Goose Club (2015)
- The Addams Family (2019)
- Yours, Mine, and Ours (2005)
- Opposite Day (2010) [IMDb TV]
- Real Women Have Curves (2002) – Available for rent or purchase
- The Parent Trap (1998) – Available for rent or purchase
- Wonder (2017) – Available for rent or purchase
Legendary Women & Mothers – Films centered on notable and historical mothers and women
- A League Of Their Own (1992) – Available for rent or purchase
- He Named Me Malala (2015) – Available for rent or purchase
- Hidden Figures (2016) – Available for rent or purchase
- Judy (2019)
- On The Basis of Sex (2019) – Available for rent or purchase
- Radioactive - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- Seberg - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
- She's Beautiful When She's Angry (2014)
- The Aeronauts - Amazon Original Movie (2019)
- The Duchess (2008)
- The Glorias (2020)
- The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)
- Time - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.