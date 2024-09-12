My Mum, Your Dad season 2: release date, cast, Davina McCall interview and everything we know

My Mum, Your Dad season 2 – Davina McCall oversees proceedings as more singletons search for romance with help from their kids

My Mum, Your Dad season 2 brings us more single parents looking for true love by entering a romantic retreat.

After the success of My Mum, Your Dad season 1 the second season is hosted once more by Davina McCall, and sees a new batch of eight mums and dads in their 40s and 50s go on a series of dates and take part in a range of workshops, while being observed by their children, who have nominated them for the show. But there are some twists in store this time around…

Here’s everything we know about My Mum, Your Dad season 2, while Davina McCall tells What To Watch more below…

The show returns on Monday, September 16 at 9pm on ITV1 and airs nightly until Friday, September 20. It will then air from Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27. It will also be available on streaming site ITVX.

My Mum, Your Dad season 2 – what’s new?

As in the first season, the parents have been nominated by their grown-up children, who will be watching their every move at the retreat from a nearby bunker. But now, the mums and dads are aware that their offspring are looking on, which could bring a whole new dynamic to proceedings.

The kids can also control some of their parents’ dating experiences and send notes for them into the retreat to help guide them.

My Mum, Your Dad – who are the mums and dads?

Clare

Clare and daughter Aimee. (Image credit: ITV)

53, homemaker and charity volunteer

Nominated by daughter Aimee, 26

Clare says: "I have an empty nest, and it needs to be about me now."

Jenny

Malachi and mum Jenny. (Image credit: ITV)

51, operations manager

Nominated by son Malachi, 19

Jenny says: "Modern dating’s tough and I want a man who’s ready to settle down."

Maria

Livia and mum Maria. (Image credit: ITV)

51, events coordinator and radio presenter

Nominated by daughter Livia, 19

Maria says: "My dating life’s been a shambles, so I thought, 'Why not?!'"

Vicky

Vicky and daughter Angharad. (Image credit: ITV)

50, assistant principal

Nominated by daughter Angharad, 28

Vicky says: "It’s hard as you get older to meet somebody, I go for the person I shouldn’t!"

Andy

Andy and daughter Issy. (Image credit: ITV)

50, property investor

Nominated by daughter Issy, 19

Andy says: "I put on a shield of lightheartedness but I’m sensitive."

Christian

Christian and son Lucas. (Image credit: ITV)

46, teacher and mindset coach

Nominated by son Lucas, 17

Christian says: "Everyone has baggage, but I’d say I’m a good date!"

Danny

Danny and son Ellis. (Image credit: ITV)

49, sales controller

Nominated by son Ellis, 21

Danny says: "I’m happy with my life and now’s the time to share it."

David

David and daughter Tiana. (Image credit: ITV)

53, property manager/developer

Nominated by daughter Tiana, 21

David says: "I put my life on hold to bring up my kids, but now it’s time to focus on me."

My Mum, Your Dad – Davina McCall interview

Davina McCall is delighted to be playing Cupid again. (Image credit: ITV)

Why did the show do so well last time?

“Everybody said, ‘This isn’t what I thought it would be.’ I’d made the mistake of describing it as a ‘mid-life Love Island’ and it couldn't be further from that. This isn’t a competition, it’s a singles’ retreat where you learn about yourself and how you forge a healthy relationship, that’s the greatest gift.”

Tell us about the new singletons…

“They were fantastic. With one guy, it was moving, because he’d once had a fling and regretted it. Then he fell in love and she had a fling and he felt he’d been punished. But during his stay, he realised he was a good man who did something stupid and he came to terms with his actions.

“Another woman seemed confident, but was vulnerable inside. Lots of us relate to that fear of, ‘Are you going to hurt me?’ There are big themes this series, like loneliness and trust. But there's self-reflection and they have revelations about themselves.”

What challenges do you set for them?

“It was about, ‘How can you change, so you don't make the same mistakes again?’ So we did an intimacy workshop, but because they knew the kids were watching, it would have been cringey if we'd made them do stuff that felt unfamiliar. And we also have a dance class where one lady, Clare, who used to dance, blossoms.”

Does it feel different this time because they are aware their children are watching?

“It was fun in the first series when the parents didn't know their kids were there. But this now brings extra meaning to messages sent into the retreat. If the parents are given one word by their children, they think, ‘They know me, what are they trying to tell me?’ There's a lovely moment when they do a pottery class and someone gets a note. Sometimes the parents just need reassurance from their kids saying, ‘You're doing great.’”

And how do the kids react to what they witness, and the responsibility of making decisions for their parents?

“They took it seriously. These guys love their parents and want the best for them. It’s endearing – you think it's just a dating show, but it’s about children's relationships with their parents too.

"And the parents surprise their kids. When they talk about life before children, their kids go, ‘I forgot they were people, not parents’. But we also have a snug for the parents with a switch where they can cut off the connection so the kids’ screen goes blank… There are kisses!”

Were you good at guessing who might hit it off?!

“Before filming, I was match-making everybody, but I got them all wrong! A couple of people fancy the same person, and a couple like one person, but then move on to someone else!”

Do you think the series also helps viewers evaluate their own relationships?

“Yes, it’s funny and heartwarming – it'll make you laugh and cry again – but I want people to learn from it. Watching relationships from the outside, you recognise something that could have happened in your past, or might happen in your future. And any mid-lifers can watch and say, ‘Do I do that?’ or, ‘I wonder if my kids think that about me!’”

My Mum, Your Dad – is there a trailer?

Yes! The promo sees the parents make their way into the retreat, while Davina chats to the kids and tells them they will choose who dates who! We see the parents laughing together and taking part in a pottery class. There are moving moments too, which make the kids cry, and some events that leave them shocked!