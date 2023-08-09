Napa Ever After: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

The Hallmark Channel Summer Nights 2023 event comes to an end with a heartwarming story from Mahogany Original Movies about family and taking leaps of faith. Napa Ever After stars Denise Boutté as Cassandra, a high-powered attorney hoping to bring her family's vineyard back to life and Colin Lawrence as Alec, a widower committed to helping Cassandra get things in order.

Here's everything we know about Napa Ever After.

Napa Ever After premieres Saturday, August 26, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

At this time there's no word on a premiere date in the UK, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Napa Ever After plot

Here's the official synopsis of Napa Ever After from Hallmark Channel: "After inheriting her estranged grandmother’s vineyard in Napa Valley, Cassandra (Boutté), a very single high-powered attorney, takes a sabbatical from her job to renovate the property that was the source of the fractures within her family. Once an award-winning winery and destination wedding venue, Eloi Vineyards is in disrepair and on the brink of bankruptcy. With the help of Alec (Lawrence), a handsome local widower, Cassandra sets out to reclaim her family legacy by reviving the vineyard in time for her dear friend Lena (Tiffany Yvonne Cox) to have the first wedding there in years. Through the process, Cassandra discovers more about her family and opens her heart to a love like she’s never known."

Napa Ever After cast

Denise Boutté is well known for her memorable roles in Why Did I Get Married?, For the Love of Ruth, The Bounce Back, Key & Peele and The Young and the Restless.

UK-born Colin Lawrence might be best known for playing Hamish McCall on Battlestar Galactica. He has also appeared in guest roles on Riverdale, The Good Doctor and iZombie, and he's currently starring in Virgin River.

Other cast members include:

Tiffany Yvonne Cox (Roadside Assistance) as Lena

Darlene Cooke (Designated Survivor) as Isabel

Catherine Lough Hagquist (Motherland: Fort Salem) as Angela

Napa Ever After trailer

You can check out the preview of Napa Ever After, along with a special sneak peek, below:

How to watch Napa Ever After

Napa Ever After is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Making Waves or any other recent movies you'll need access to the channel.