New Year’s Eve 2021 shows: From Ryan Seacrest to Miley Cyrus, who to watch the ball drop with

New Year’s Eve is all about the last 10 seconds, as we countdown the end of one year and the start of the next. But you need to be entertained before then. That’s where the different New Year’s Eve shows come in. Whether you’re watching the ball drop in Times Square or will be among the last to say goodbye to 2021 out west, there are a handful of New Year’s Eve countdown specials that you can watch this year.

While there will be some other alternatives for your New Year’s Eve programming - most notably the College Football Playoffs - here are the big New Year’s Eve shows that will be available for U.S. viewers this year.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC)

(Image credit: ABC)

Though it has been more than 10 years since Ryan Seacrest took over from the legendary Dick Clark with hosting duties, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve remains a TV staple. In fact, this year’s broadcast will mark the 50th anniversary of the show. Even with all that history, the New Year’s Eve standard is still doing things it has never done before.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest has expanded its presence beyond Times Square — it will once again have satellite celebrations in New Orleans and Los Angeles — but this year will be the first time that it will host a celebration in Puerto Rico, which will feature a Spanish-language countdown.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022:

Time: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. ET

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Liza Koshy (Times Square), Billy Porter (New Orleans), Ciara (Los Angeles), Daddy Yankee (Puerto Rico)

Performers: Chlӧe, Journey, Karol G, AJR, Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, Nio Garcia, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Windser, Måneskin, Mae Muller, Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Walker Hayes.

How to watch: ABC is available on all traditional pay-TV subscription services and via TV antennas, but it can also be streamed on the ABC website/app and on live TV streaming services (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV).

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS will provide plenty of musical entertainment for your New Year’s Eve night viewing, particularly if you’re a fan of country. New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will feature five hours of music, with more than 50 back-to-back performances, while only breaking for the midnight countdown for the east and central time zones. Here’s what you need to know:

Time: 8-11 p.m. ET/PT & 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT

Hosts: Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith

Performers: Lady A, Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and the Zac Brown Band.

How to watch: Airing on CBS, Nashville’s Big Bash will be available to all with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna, as well as those with a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The New Year’s Eve special will also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

2021: It’s Toast! With Hoda and Jenna (NBC)

(Image credit: NBC)

Today! show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will take a look back at the funny moments of 2021 that helped us all get through the year, including viral videos, trends, bloopers and pranks. There will also be interviews with celebrities, personalities and other Today! show anchors. Here's what you need to know:

Time: 8-10 p.m. ET

Hosts: Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager

Guests: Michael Bublé, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Harry Lennix, Howie Mandel, Alex Moffat, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump, Johnny Weir and more.

How to watch: The special will air live on NBC (available via all traditional pay-TV subscriptions, TV antennas and live TV streaming services), but it will also be streamed live on NBCU’s Peacock service.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (NBC)

(Image credit: NBC)

New to the New Year’s Eve show scene, viewers can party away 2021 with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The multi-platinum-selling recording artist teams up with the Saturday Night Live star for a party in Miami alongside a lineup of star-studded special guests and musical performances. Here’s what you need to know:

Time: 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

Hosts: Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson

Performers: Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and more.

How to watch: The special will air live on NBC (available via all traditional pay-TV subscriptions, TV antennas and live TV streaming services), but it will also be streamed live on NBCU’s Peacock service.

New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen (CNN)

(Image credit: CNN)

The duo of Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will once again ring in the new year on CNN. This special, going into its fifth year, has been known to see the two friends really have a blast as they countdown the final hours of the year from Times Square. Of course they will also be getting an assist from additional CNN colleagues, including Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota, who along with comedian Dulce Sloan will take over after 12:30 a.m. ET, as well as other CNN correspondents located across the country. Here’s what you need to know:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Hosts: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen (New York); Don Lemon, Alisyn Camerota, Dulce Sloan (New Orleans); Stephanie Elam (Las Vegas); Randi Kayne (Key West); Richard Quest (NYC Skyscraper); Chloe Melas (Times Square); Gary and Lindsay Tuchman (Puerto Rico); Coy Wire (Minneapolis); Donnie O’Sullivan (NYC Irish Bar).

Performers: Katy Perry; William Shatner; Patti LaBelle; Earth, Wind & Fire; Duran Duran; Amanda Gorman; Patti LuPone; David Arquette; Leslie Jordan; Cheri Oteri and more.

How to watch: CNN is a cable network available on with traditional pay-TV subscriptions, as well as live streaming TV services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch it from the CNNgo app on most devices.