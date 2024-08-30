Out Of The Dust: cast, plot and everything we know

Out Of The Dust on Netflix will see Sex Education star Asa Butterfield in a lead role.

Out Of The Dust is a tense thriller series starring Lost Boys & Fairies star Fra Fee as an escaped convict. Molly Windsor, who starred in Three Girls, leads the cast as Rosie, a dutiful wife and mother who lives in a cloistered Christian community. But when she meets escaped prisoner Sam (Fra Fee), she’s propelled into a journey of sexual awakening and begins to question everything she knows. Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield is Rosie’s husband Adam while

Also starring Christopher Eccleston and Siobhan Finneran, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix thriller series Out Of The Dust…

Meet the main cast in Out Of The Dust. (Image credit: Netflix)

Out Of The Dust doesn't yet have a launch date on Netflix. As it's only just started filming we don't exect a permiere until at least the latter half of 2025.

Out Of The Dust plot

Out Of The Dust follows Rosie (Molly Windsor), a loyal wife and mother who lives with her husband Adam (Asa Butterfield) as part of a secretive and conservative Christian sect. Then, escaped convict Sam (Fra Fee) enters her life and shows her the reality of her restrictive world. Sam appears to be her saviour, opening up the possibility that perhaps the hidden religious community doesn’t have her best interests at heart. However, he has a dark, criminal past so Molly must work out where the actual danger lies – with Sam or with the cult.

Out Of The Dust cast — Molly Windsor as Rosie

Molly Windsor plays conflicted wife Rosie in Out Of The Dust. She previously starred in the series Traces, playing Emma Hedges, a forensic scientist whose mother was murdered. Molly has also starred in War of the Worlds, Three Girls, She Said, Cheat and The Unloved.

Molly Windsor (above on left) in ITV's Cheat with Katherine Kelly.

Asa Butterfield as Adam

Asa Butterfield plays Rosie’s religious husband Adam in Out Of The Dust. He’s best known for his role as Otis Milburn in Sex Education but has also starred in Your Christmas or Mine?, The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas, Ender’s Game, The Space Between Us and Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang.

Asa Butterfield with Cora Kirk star in Your Christmas or Mine 2. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Fra Fee as Sam

In Out Of The Dust, Fra Fee is prisoner on the run, Sam. He recently broke our hearts playing Andy in the BBC1 drama Lost Boys & Fairies. Fra has also had roles in the Rebel Moon movies, Hawkeye, Dalgleish, Les Miserables and Cinderella. He also voiced Harry Huffman in the 2022 film Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

Fra Fee (on right) in Lost Boys and Fairies. (Image credit: BBC / Duck Soup Films / Simon Ridgway)

Who else is starring in Out Of The Dust?

Out Of The Dust also stars Siobhan Finneran (BNeidorm, Happy Valley, Downton Abbey) who is playing Mrs Phillips while former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston is her playing husband Mr Phillips. Youngster Olivia Pickering will play Grace.

Siobhan Finneran in Happy VAlley.

Is there a trailer for Out Of The Dust?

There's no trailer yet available for Out Of The Dust but when one appears we'll be sure to post here.

Behind the scenes and more on Out Of The Dust

Out Of The Dust started filming in summer 2024. The six-part drama for Double Dutch Productions (part of Banijay UK) was written and created by Julie Gearey (Intergalactic, Cuffs, Prisoners Wives). Nick Pitt is the producer, while executive producers are Iona Vrolyk and Myar Craig-Brown (Double Dutch Productions) plus Julie Gearey.

Directors for the series are Jim Loach (Criminal Record, The Tower, Save Me) and Philippa Langdale (Out There, The Capture, A Discovery of Witches).