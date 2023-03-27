Race to Survive Alaska: release date, trailer, teams and everything we know about the reality TV competition

Following in the footsteps of shows like the Amazing Race, The Challenge: World Championship and Survivor comes Race to Survive Alaska, a new series that sees teams compete against one another in the harsh conditions of the Alaskan wilderness.

If having to endure the weather and nature of more than "100 miles of inhospitable terrain" wasn't enough, those brave enough to compete in the series were only able to take with them what they could carry. However, if they manage to outlast their competitors, they'll claim a $500,000 grand prize.

Race to Survive Alaska premieres in the US on Monday, April 3, at 11 pm ET/PT on USA. The episode becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

To date, we haven't received official word as to if/when the series premieres in the UK. However, as that information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

Race to Survive Alaska trailer

For those that love watching thrill-seekers navigate the wilderness, Race to Survive Alaska may be something you want to add to your must-watch list. Check out the trailer for the season below.

Race to Survive Alaska premise

Here is the official synopsis of Race to Survive Alaska:

"Set along the wild and dangerous Alaskan coastline, adventure racers and survival experts must endure more than 100 miles of inhospitable terrain with nothing but what they can carry to claim a life-changing $500,000 prize. Contestants must utilize a combination of endurance racing, primitive survival skills and bushcraft as they navigate the mostly unchartered wilderness with sprawling mountain ranges, ancient glaciers, threatening wildlife and suffocating rainforests. The stakes couldn't be higher for the teams as they race across unforgiving land in the ultimate test of person verses nature, where winning is the goal, but survival is the challenge.

"Over the course of six weeks and six races, the eight teams of two will traverse through the harshest Alaskan landscapes, having to source their own food and water while charting their own path on previously unexplored terrain. The duos must survive off the unwelcoming land as they battle every element while being relentlessly pursued by their competition. In each leg of the race, the last team to reach the finish line will be eliminated from the competition. Tested like never before, participants will endure physical pain while forging alliances and backstabbing their way to claim a spot in the finale and the chance to win the $500,000 if they can survive the hostile land... and each other.

"The eight elite teams participating include father-son duos, mentor-mentees, siblings, couples and new and old friends that all share a competitive edge, grit and determination."

Race to Survive Alaska teams

Oliver and Wilson Hoogendorn, Race to Survive Alaska (Image credit: Patrik Giardino/USA Network)

Meet the teams for Race to Survive Alaska:

Bella and Cason Crane : a brother and sister duo from New York.

: a brother and sister duo from New York. Max Djenohan and Christian Junkar : friends and climbing partners from Seattle who were previously on Naked and Afraid.

: friends and climbing partners from Seattle who were previously on Naked and Afraid. Favia Dubyk and Genevive Walker : rock-climbing experts from Albuquerque, N.M., and Kingston, N.Y., respectively.

: rock-climbing experts from Albuquerque, N.M., and Kingston, N.Y., respectively. Brett Gatten and Esther Sanderlin : a couple that loves the outdoors from Wasilkla, Alaska.

: a couple that loves the outdoors from Wasilkla, Alaska. Oliver and Wilson Hoogendorn : Inupiaq brothers that are very familiar with Alaskan terrain.

: Inupiaq brothers that are very familiar with Alaskan terrain. Hakim Isler and Justice Norman : martial arts training partners from Fayetteville, N.C., and Park City, Utah, respectively.

: martial arts training partners from Fayetteville, N.C., and Park City, Utah, respectively. Elizabeth Killham and Robin Moore : the new friends have a love for adventure and are from Del Mar, Calif., and Miami Beach, Fla., respectively.

: the new friends have a love for adventure and are from Del Mar, Calif., and Miami Beach, Fla., respectively. Jeff and Hunter Leininger: the father-son duo have a passion for adventure racing and are from Canton, Ga.

How to watch Race to Survive Alaska

Race to Survive Alaska airs exclusively on the USA network in the US. Those without traditional cable or satellite TV are still able to watch the series live with a subscription to a live TV streaming service like Fubo TV , Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, episodes become available to stream the next day on Peacock.

