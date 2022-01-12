'Ralph And Katie': cast, plot and everything you need to know about 'The A Word' spin-off

'Ralph And Katie' from 'The A Word' are now in their own BBC1 spin-off series.

BBC1’s new spin-off series Ralph And Katie will continue the story of the well-loved characters from hit drama The A Word, played by Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy, who both have Down’s Syndrome.

The six 30-minute episodes will follow the first year of marriage for the inspirational young couple, as they get to grips with a new set of challenges faced by all newlyweds following their groundbreaking wedding featured in The A Word.

"Ralph And Katie is a natural step forwards from the ongoing ambition of The A Word to increase representation and diversity both on and off screen," says writer Peter Bowker, who also penned The A Word. "Equally exciting is the opportunity to work again with two young actors as talented as Leon and Sarah. It is a tribute to their performances in The A Word that the BBC have commissioned this series."

Here’s everything we know so far about the uplifting new spin-off...

There’s no BBC1 release date for Ralph And Katie as yet, but we expect the six-part drama will hit our screens later this year. The series will also be shown on streaming service BBCiPlayer. We’ll update as soon as we know more and if the show gets a US and international air date.

Is there a 'Ralph And Katie' trailer

There’s no Ralph And Katie trailer available yet, but we expect it to arrive from the BBC quite soon. We’ll post here as soon as we get it.

'Ralph And Katie' plot

Following on from their wedding in series three of The A Word in 2020, Ralph and his new wife Katie embark on the biggest adventure of their lives. But they have to get to grips with various challenges during their first year of married life, and each episode will feature a different story focusing on the domestic challenges that are faced by all newlyweds, but with the added fact that Ralph and Katie have Down’s Syndrome.

"After three series of The A Word, we’re so excited to see Sarah and Leon lead their own show and by the team of talented writers that Pete and his team are assembling to bring this new chapter in Ralph and Katie’s relationship to life," says Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.

'Ralph And Katie' shows what happens in the year after their wedding in 'The A Word'. (Image credit: BBC)

‘Ralph And Katie’ cast — Sarah Gordy as Katie

As well as playing Katie in The A Word, Sarah Gordy has had plenty of TV roles, including Call the Midwife, Doctors and Holby City. She was Lady Pamela Holland in Upstairs Downstairs and was most recently seen in ITV drama The Long Call.

"It’s great to be able to take the character of Katie forward after her exciting journey in series three of The A Word," says Sarah. "The wedding and the dress was a dream come true for Katie. I am so looking forward to seeing what comes next in Ralph and Katie’s married life."

Leon Harrop and Sarah Gording star as 'Ralph And Katie'. (Image credit: BBC)

‘Ralph And Katie’ cast — Leon Harrop as Ralph

Away from playing Ralph in The A Word, Leon has appeared in No Offence, Moving On, Casualty and Brassic.

"We’re so pleased that Ralph and Katie’s story will be continuing and that Leon and Sarah, two marvellous actors, are getting this well-deserved opportunity to play the central characters in a BBC drama," says Carol Boys, Chief Executive of the Down’s Syndrome Association.

A brief catch-up on 'The A Word'

The A Word, which returned for a third series on BBC1 in 2020, follows the Hughes family, whose lives were changed after their son Joe (Max Vento) is diagnosed with autism. The most recent season saw Joe come to terms with his parents Alison (Morven Christie) and Paul (Lee Ingleby) splitting up.

In the series, Ralph is the son of Louise Wilson (Pooky Quesnel), who is dating Maurice Scott (Christopher Eccleston). The A Word also stars Greg McHugh and Vinette Robinson, Molly Wright and Julie Hesmondhalgh.