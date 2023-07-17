Son of a Critch: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know
Son of a Critch is perfect for Young Sheldon fans.
The CW is bringing lots of new content to viewers this summer and fall, leaning heavily on previously-aired series from Canada like The Spencer Sisters and Sullivan's Crossing. Now they're bringing in Son of a Critch, a new comedy based on the bestselling memoirs of Canadian comedian Mark Critch.
Critch's memoir, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, features a heartwarming story of his life as a young boy in the 1980s and his larger-than-life family.
Here's everything we know about the new series.
Son of a Critch release date
Son of a Critch premieres Monday, July 24, at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.
We don't have any information about a UK premiere at this time, but when more information becomes available we'll have it for you right here.
Son of a Critch plot
Here's the official synopsis of Son of a Critch from The CW: "Based on the award-winning, bestselling memoir from Mark Critch, Son of a Critch is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. The comedy stars Mark Critch as his father, Mike, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as young Mark. Claire Rankin stars as Mark’s mother, Mary, alongside newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera, who play classmates of young Mark. Colton Gobbo plays Mark’s older brother, Mike Jr., and Golden Globe and SAG nominee Malcolm McDowell also stars as Patrick 'Pop' Critch."
Son of a Critch cast
Author Mark Critch will play his father in the series, while legendary Malcolm McDowell portrays Mark's father, Pop.
Take a look at the complete cast below:
- Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio) as Young Mark
- Mark Critch as Mike Critch
- Claire Rankin (Molly's Game) as Mary Critch
- Colton Gobbo (Ginny & Georgia) as Mike Jr.
- Malcom McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) as Patrick "Pop" Critch
- Sophia Powers
- Mark Rivera
Son of a Critch trailer
One look at the Son of a Critch trailer and you'll be transported into the warm nostalgia of the mid-1980s. Take a look below:
How to watch Son of a Critch
Son of a Critch will air on The CW, with new episodes airing each week. If you don't have cable, you can watch The CW with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes will be available to stream the day after they air on The CW app.
