Stassi Says: everything we know about the Stassi Schroeder reality show

Stassi Schroeder, who also goes by Stassi Schroeder Clark, will be returning to our television screens — on two shows.

The Vanderpump Rules breakout star will be featured on season 2 of Vanderpump Villa with former boss and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Vanderpump. But even more major is that she’s getting her own show called Stassi Says. It's described as a docu-comedy that'll star Schroeder and an ensemble cast.

Here's what we know about Stassi Says, which will be joining other Hulu reality shows, including The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians.

A release date hasn't yet been revealed for Stassi Says, but it will stream on Hulu, so you will need to have a subscription to the service to watch it. There's no word on if it'll be available in the UK.

This new show was co-created by Schroeder and former Vanderpump Rules producers Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld. It's being executive produced by Foye, Rosenfeld, Schroeder and Scout Productions.

Stassi Says subjects

Schroeder was one of the original cast members on Vanderpump Rules from season 1 to 8, minus a short break in season 4 to go to New York City with her boyfriend at the time. Schroeder had an abrupt ending to her Vanderpump Rules career when she was fired from Bravo for a problematic situation against a non-main cast member. Since then, she got married to Beau Clark, and they've had two children. Schroeder has a podcast called Stassi and is a two-time New York Times Best Seller for her books, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook and Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook To Surviving Rock Bottom .

For Stassi Says, no other participants have been confirmed, but we imagine we'll see her husband and children in some capacity. We also wouldn't mind if some of her former Vanderpump Rules castmates/current friends, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent, were to make appearances. But something tells us that she'll have some fun guests join her.

Stassi Says premise

Here is how Hulu describes the new docu-comedy: "Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical, and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi's the one who has to keep them all afloat."

Schroeder has had some tough experiences herself, as she detailed in her book, Off With My Head and in her upcoming book, You Can't Have It All: The Basic B*tch Guide to Taking the Pressure Off , that's coming out on September 10. So it appears that Stassi Says will show others in their struggles.

Stassi Says trailer

There isn’t a trailer for Stassi Says (yet).