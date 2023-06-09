Vanderpump Villa: everything we know about the reality series

Just after the explosive part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired on Bravo, Hulu confirmed that Lisa Vanderpump has a new show on the horizon. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alumna will show a different part of her life in Vanderpump Villa.

The 10-episode unscripted show will follow Vanderpump's staff as they attempt to meet guests' expectations and requests at her French villa. If their standards are as high as the notable restaurateur, designer, author and humanitarian, it's going to show luxury as its finest.

Here is everything we know about Vanderpump Villa.

The new series currently doesn't have a release date. Hulu wrote in an Instagram caption that Vanderpump Villa is "coming soon." Vanderpump wrote her own Instagram caption, simply saying, "Ahhhh it’s coming!"

Vanderpump Villa cast

Lisa Vanderpump will executive produce the new series, as the London-born TV personality does with Vanderpump Rules. Her husband, Ken Todd, has appeared on her other shows alongside their beloved dogs, so we're banking on them showing up on Vanderpump Villa. Maybe we'll even get a special appearance from her children, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and Max Todd.

While we don't know who the hand-picked staff will be, we know that Vanderpump has many famous friends, including Lance Bass, Mario Lopez, Anna Camp and more. As far as Bravo-verse friends, Vanderpump is close with RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais (her son, Oliver, works at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas). She also stays in touch with RHOBH's Camille [Grammer] Meyer and Joyce Giraud, The Real Housewives of Orange County ' s Heather Dubrow and Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos.

Case and point: You never know who’s going to make an appearance when Vanderpump is around.

Vanderpump Villa premise

"​​Get ready to follow the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump's luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests," reads Hulu's Instagram caption.

It sounds like Vanderpump Villa will take the Below Deck approach, where instead of focusing on the wealthy guests, it highlights the staff that makes it all happen.

Vanderpump Villa trailer

There currently isn’t a trailer available for Vanderpump Villa. However, we expect one to be released a couple of months before the premiere.

How to watch Vanderpump Villa

The 10 episodes of Vanderpump Villa will air on Hulu . As with the streaming platform's other unscripted series, like The Kardashians , it's expected that one episode will be released each week. So, in order to watch Vanderpump Villa, you will need a subscription to Hulu.

There are a couple of options for that. The first is to sign up for a standalone Hulu subscription, but you can also package Hulu with additional services, including live TV with Hulu with Live TV or other popular streaming services Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle.