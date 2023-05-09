Will there be a Below Deck season 11? Bravo announces its fate

As the Bravo world continues to expand with reality shows developing quite the loyal viewership, the network has teased the future of many of its most popular shows on May 9, ahead of November's annual BravoCon event. Not only is the original Below Deck returning for an 11th season, but its spinoffs Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under are setting sail for their respective eighth and second voyages as well. This is great news for those fans of the yacht-based reality shows.

Speaking of Below Deck Down Under, when the show returns for its sophomore season, it will be doing so first on Bravo, with new episodes becoming available on Peacock the next day. This is a change from the rollout of the first season, which saw all the episodes debut on the streamer before eventually making their way to the television network.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6, which had a similar release schedule for season 5, will also see new episodes premiere on Bravo first before streaming on Peacock.

Now for those that find themselves knee-deep in the world of Vanderpump Rules and the now infamous "Scandavol," Bravo announced that the series is returning for season 11. As of publication, there's no word on who from the season 10 cast is returning, so we'll all have to keep guessing on whether or not Tom and Ariana share a TV space again following the current season's reunion, which airs on May 24.

Moving right along in the world of Real Housewives, after being talked about for months, former Real Housewives of New York stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are debuting in their own spinoff, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. According to Bravo, "[the show] follows socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they head to Benton, Ill., in a hysterical fish-out-of-water experience, premieres this July."

Other Bravo season renewal announcements were made for: Top Chef, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Married to Medicine, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Southern Hospitality, The Real Housewives of Dubai, Southern Charm and Winter House.

Remember, Bravo shows can be streamed at your leisure with a subscription to Peacock.