Superfan: release date, cast, hosts and everything we know about the competition series

Helping to round the tail end of the summer TV lineup on CBS is the competition series Superfan. The new reality show sees musicians look on as some of their fans battle it out to prove which of them is the biggest fan among them.

In the show’s inaugural season, NCIS: Los Angeles' LL Cool J and multi-Grammy-winning artist Shania Twain are just two of the superstar musicians slated to watch some of their longtime fans compete.

So what else is there to know about Superfan? Keep reading to find out.

Superfan premieres on Wednesday, August 9, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The series also becomes available to stream live at that time for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers.

Superfan trailer

While we're waiting on an official trailer for the first season of the show, CBS was kind enough to release a sneak peek of episode one. Check out the clip below.

Superfan premise

Here is the official synopsis of Superfan:

"Superfan is a new one-hour unscripted series that features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan. The musical game show will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist's most deserving supporter. In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. The confirmed musical artists for the CBS Original series are Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull and Shania Twain."

Superfan cast

LL Cool J and Nate Burleson in Superfan (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

So far the musical guests slated to appear in the series' inaugural season are Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain.

Superfan hosts

The new series is hosted by Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson.

Knight is an entertainment reporter that has been featured on Entertainment Tonight and The Talk, and she’s previously appeared as a dancer in Footloose (2011).

Burleson is also an onscreen personality that's appeared in Extra, The NFL Today and CBS Mornings.

How to watch Superfan

Superfan episodes air live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Episodes of Superfan become available to stream for all Paramount Plus subscribers the day after they air. We're still waiting to hear information about a UK release of the show.