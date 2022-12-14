The Doll Factory — cast, plot and all you need about the creepy tale of obsession
The Doll Factory on Paramount Plus stars Esmé Creed-Miles, Éanna Hardwicke, Geroge Webster and Mirren Mack.
The Doll Factory is adapted from the novel by Elizabeth Macneal, which is a dark tale of aspiration, obsession and misogyny. Set in 1850 London, it stars Hanna actress Esmé Creed-Miles as Iris, a young woman who dreams of being an artist. It also stars Mirren Mack (Sex Education) and George Webster (Wedding Season) while Éanna Hardwicke plays Silas, a strange taxidermist who becomes dangerously obsessed with Iris.
Here’s everything you need to know about Paramount Plus period drama The Doll Factory…
The Doll Factory release date
The Doll Factory is a six-part series that will premiere on Paramount Plus in the UK 2023, although there’s no confirmed date. Keep checking this page and we’ll update you as soon as any information is released as well as The Doll Factory's US release date and channel.
* Paramount Plus price: cost, deals and content for the streaming service.
The Doll Factory plot
The Doll Factory follows Iris, a Victorian woman who alongside her twin sister Rose (played by Mirren Mack) works for a cruel boss in a doll factory, painting dolls’ faces. She yearns to be an artist and at night secretly paints on canvas. Then Iris meets pre-Raphaelite artist Louis Frost (George Webster), and when he asks her to model for him, she agrees on the condition that he teaches her to paint professionally. Suddenly Iris has an opportunity to escape and start a new life but to achieve her dream she must abandon her sister, sacrifice her reputation and take a jump into the unknown. Iris also has a fleeting meeting with Silas (Éanna Hardwicke) a taxidermist, but while she soon forgets him, he becomes increasingly obsessed with her.
The Doll Factory cast — Esmé Creed-Miles as Iris
Esmé plays aspiring artist Iris. She starred in the series Hanna, playing the title role, but has also had roles in The Legend of Vox Machina, Pond Life, Wasteland, Dark River and Mister Lonely.
Éanna Hardwicke as Silas
Éanna has appeared in Normal People and Fate: The Winx Saga as well as The Sparrow, Vivarium and Lakelands. He was also in the series Smother.
Mirren Mack as Rose
Mirren Mack plays Florence in the hit series Sex Education. She’s also starred in BBC1 drama The Nest, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Dagliesh and Mudlarks.
George Webster as Louis
George stars as as Hugo Delaney in the series Wedding Season and has also starred in Finding Alice, Us, Industry, Versailles and Wars.
Who else is starring in The Doll Factory?
The Doll Factory also stars Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen), Freddy Carter (Wonder Woman), Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Laurie Kynaston (The Sandman), Jim Caesar (The Witcher), Akshay Khanna (Chloe), Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), Nell Hudson (Outlander) and newcomer Reece Kenwyne-Mpudzi round out the cast.
Is there a trailer for The Doll Factory?
Not yet but filming is currently taking place in and around Dublin in Ireland. When a trailer is released, we’ll post it on here.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.