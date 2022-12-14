The Doll Factory — cast, plot and all you need about the creepy tale of obsession

The Doll Factory on Paramount Plus sees Esmé Creed-Miles in the lead role.

The Doll Factory is adapted from the novel by Elizabeth Macneal, which is a dark tale of aspiration, obsession and misogyny. Set in 1850 London, it stars Hanna actress Esmé Creed-Miles as Iris, a young woman who dreams of being an artist. It also stars Mirren Mack (Sex Education) and George Webster (Wedding Season) while Éanna Hardwicke plays Silas, a strange taxidermist who becomes dangerously obsessed with Iris.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paramount Plus period drama The Doll Factory…

The Doll Factory is a six-part series that will premiere on Paramount Plus in the UK 2023, although there’s no confirmed date. Keep checking this page and we’ll update you as soon as any information is released as well as The Doll Factory's US release date and channel.

The Doll Factory plot

The Doll Factory follows Iris, a Victorian woman who alongside her twin sister Rose (played by Mirren Mack) works for a cruel boss in a doll factory, painting dolls’ faces. She yearns to be an artist and at night secretly paints on canvas. Then Iris meets pre-Raphaelite artist Louis Frost (George Webster), and when he asks her to model for him, she agrees on the condition that he teaches her to paint professionally. Suddenly Iris has an opportunity to escape and start a new life but to achieve her dream she must abandon her sister, sacrifice her reputation and take a jump into the unknown. Iris also has a fleeting meeting with Silas (Éanna Hardwicke) a taxidermist, but while she soon forgets him, he becomes increasingly obsessed with her.

The Doll Factory cast — Esmé Creed-Miles as Iris

Esmé plays aspiring artist Iris. She starred in the series Hanna, playing the title role, but has also had roles in The Legend of Vox Machina, Pond Life, Wasteland, Dark River and Mister Lonely.

Esmé Creed-Miles previously starred in spy thriller Hanna. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Éanna Hardwicke as Silas

Éanna has appeared in Normal People and Fate: The Winx Saga as well as The Sparrow, Vivarium and Lakelands. He was also in the series Smother.

Éanna Hardwicke in Fate: The Winx Saga. (Image credit: Netflix)

Mirren Mack as Rose

Mirren Mack plays Florence in the hit series Sex Education. She’s also starred in BBC1 drama The Nest, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Dagliesh and Mudlarks.

Mirren Mack in BBC1 drama The Nest. (Image credit: BBC)

George Webster as Louis

George stars as as Hugo Delaney in the series Wedding Season and has also starred in Finding Alice, Us, Industry, Versailles and Wars.

George Webster (on right) in Versailles. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Doll Factory?

The Doll Factory also stars Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Sharlene Whyte (Stephen), Freddy Carter (Wonder Woman), Saoirse Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Laurie Kynaston (The Sandman), Jim Caesar (The Witcher), Akshay Khanna (Chloe), Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), Nell Hudson (Outlander) and newcomer Reece Kenwyne-Mpudzi round out the cast.

Pippa Haywood also stars in The Doll Factory. (Image credit: ITV2)

Is there a trailer for The Doll Factory?

Not yet but filming is currently taking place in and around Dublin in Ireland. When a trailer is released, we’ll post it on here.