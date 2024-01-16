Upgraded: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the romantic comedy

Coming just in time for Valentine’s Day is the 2024 new movie, Upgraded. The romantic comedy follows Ana (Camila Mendes) as she tries to get her big break in her career working for the illustrious and regal New York City art director, Claire Dupont (Marisa Tomei). Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, Ana finds her professional journey complicated when she falls for handsome stranger Will (Archie Renaux).

So what else can you look forward to seeing in Upgraded? Here’s everything we know about the film.

Upgraded premieres on Prime Video on Friday, February 9. Those hoping to see the movie need a subscription to the streaming service to watch. Currently, the streaming service offers a few options for would-be subscribers.

Upgraded plot

Here is the official synopsis for Upgraded:

"Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When she's upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss– a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface."

The script was penned by Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts.

Camila Mendes and Marisa Tomei, Upgraded (Image credit: Paul Stephenson Amazon MGM Studios)

Upgraded cast

As previously mentioned, Upgraded stars Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux as Ana and William. Mendes is a familiar face from her years of playing Veronica in The CW’s Riverdale. She’s also appeared in Do Revenge, Dangerous Lies and Coyote Lake, among other projects. Renaux has previously been spotted in things like Morbius, The Other Zoey, Shadow and Bone and Zero.

Also lending her star power to the movie is Marisa Tomei. The Academy Award winner (for My Cousin Vinny) has recently starred in things like She Came to Me, Delia’s Gone, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The King of Staten Island.

Helping to round out the cast are Thomas Kretschmann (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Gregory Montel (Transatlantic), Aimee Carrero (The Menu), Andrew Schulz (White Men Can’t Jump), Rachel Matthews (The Duel), Lena Olin (Hunters), Fola Evans-Akingbola (The Night Agent), Anthony Head (Ted Lasso) and Saoirse-Monica Jackson (The Flash).

Upgraded trailer

From the trailer, we’re instantly reminded of the classic movie The Devil Wears Prada. Check out the clip for yourself.

Upgraded director, Carlson Young

While Carlson Young has spent a lot of time in front of the camera in projects like As the Bell Rings and Scream: The TV Series, Upgraded marks Young’s second time directing a feature film. She previously directed The Blazing World.