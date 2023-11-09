Where Are You, Christmas?: release date, everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

The holiday season is known for bright colors and lots of cheer, so what would happen if a misspent wish drained the color from it all? Lyndsy Fonseca and Michael Rady find out in Where Are You, Christmas?, an all-new Hallmark Channel movie that’s part of the annual Countdown to Christmas 2023 celebration.

Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother) discovers that her wish has disastrous consequences and she enlists Rady’s (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) help to make things right again.

Here’s everything we know about Where Are You, Christmas? from Hallmark Channel.

Where Are You, Christmas? makes its debut on Saturday, October 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There’s no information available on a release date for UK fans, but once it’s available we will add it here.

Where Are You, Christmas? plot

Here’s the plot of Where Are You, Christmas? from Hallmark Channel: "When Addy (Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and white. She must work together with the town mechanic (Rady) to restore Christmas."

Where Are You, Christmas? cast

Lyndsy Fonseca is no stranger to the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas after starring in 2021's Next Stop, Christmas. She's probably best known for her role as Katie in Kick-Ass and Kick-Ass 2. Fonseca has a long list of credits that include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Turner & Hooch and Agent Carter.

Michael Rady has starred in several movies around the Hallmark family, including The Christmas Bow for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The prolific actor might be best known for his roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Chicago Med, Magnum P.I. and The Guardian.

Where Are You, Christmas? trailer

Take a look at the preview for Where Are You, Christmas?

How to watch Where Are You, Christmas?

Where Are You, Christmas? is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.