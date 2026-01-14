How to watch Sudden Amish online and for FREE (from anywhere)

Suddenly Amish - TLC’s all-new reality show – follows six non-Amish people on "a rare journey" as they leave behind the modern world and join a deeply traditional Amish community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. But can you watch Suddenly Amish for free? And is it available in the UK, Australia or beyond?

The show premiered on Tuesday, January 13th at 10pm ET/PT.

How to watch Suddenly Amish for FREE

Suddenly Amish is available on TLC, which is owned by Warner Bros. That means it's streaming on HBO Max in the USA.

You can pay for a HBO Max plan – or you can watch Suddenly Amish for FREE with the YouTube TV free trial, which includes a Max free trial.

Can I watch Suddenly Amish in the UK or Australia?

Sadly there is no release date for Suddenly Amish in the UK, although we expect to arrive on TLC later in 2026. TLC is available to stream via Discovery Plus and Sky in the UK.

As for Australia, there's no sign on Suddenly Amish arriving but you can access Max in Australia, so keep a look out there.

Suddenly Amish season 1 cast

Kendra Bates — 33-year-old former dancer and content creator from California seeking a more purposeful, values-aligned life in the Amish community.

— 33-year-old former dancer and content creator from California seeking a more purposeful, values-aligned life in the Amish community. Judah — 22-year-old rapper from Missouri who loves luxury but yearns for belonging, even as he grapples with germ-ophobia.

— 22-year-old rapper from Missouri who loves luxury but yearns for belonging, even as he grapples with germ-ophobia. Matt — 34-year-old divorced dad from Texas looking for a spiritual reset and stronger values through Amish life.

— 34-year-old divorced dad from Texas looking for a spiritual reset and stronger values through Amish life. Aaron Noble — 40-year-old Michigan native and pastor’s son drawn to Amish devotion, balancing that with a hearing disability and modern tech challenges.

— 40-year-old Michigan native and pastor’s son drawn to Amish devotion, balancing that with a hearing disability and modern tech challenges. Esmerelda (“Esme”) — 25-year-old from Texas who wants traditional family stability but must confront her glamour-focused identity.

— 25-year-old from Texas who wants traditional family stability but must confront her glamour-focused identity. Billie Jo — 44-year-old New Yorker and lifelong Amish culture fan who dreams of officially joining the Amish way of life.

Suddenly Amish episode guide

Episode 1: “Transformed” (Jan. 13, 2026) — Six outsiders leave modern life behind and enter an Amish community seeking purpose and belonging, but culture shock, strict rules, and early conflict test their commitment.

Episode 2: “Suddenly Exhausted” (Jan. 20, 2026) — As Amish daily routines intensify, participants struggle with discipline, faith, and isolation, forcing everyone — newcomers and hosts alike — to confront how much compromise the experiment demands.

Episode 3: (Title TBA) (Jan. 27, 2026) — Personal motivations begin to collide with Amish tradition as emotional bonds form, conflicts deepen, and life-altering decisions start taking shape for the participants.

Following episodes TBC

What has Warner Bros. said about Suddenly Amish S1?

"In this new series, six “outsiders” take a leap into Amish life, each driven by deeply personal reasons and the hope for transformation."

