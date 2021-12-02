TV Times Christmas bumper issue on-sale date and cover revealed!

Christmas is coming... which means it's time for the 2021 TV Times Christmas sparkling double issue to hit the shops!

This year's TV Times bumper issue will be on sale across the country from Tuesday 7 Dec. 2021 (even earlier in some places!), with lots of cracking features on all the season’s biggest stars and shows, covering two weeks of festive TV. It will cover everything on TV from 18 to 31 Dec, plus a guide to all your favourite Christmas films.

Christmas TV this year will include the Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special, the first-ever Death in Paradise Christmas special, and the big new David Tennant drama Around the World in 80 Days. There's also the All Creatures Great and Small 2021 Christmas special, which will hopefully see James and Helen getting married. Given Helen's track record, though, the wedding might not happen!

On the comedy front, there's a Ghosts Christmas 2021 special to enjoy, plus Mrs Brown is back. There's also a Not Going Out Christmas 2021 special — Jason Donovan guests stars!

After no episode last year, there is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Christmas special to enjoy. There's also a new Julia Donaldson story, Superworm, for everyone to settle down in front of on Christmas Day.

We should also mention that there's a festive episode of The Larkins. The Larkins Christmas special will see Bradley Walsh starring.

And there's lots lots more including a festive edition of The Voice Kids and a Christmas Day treat in The Great British Bake Off 2021 Christmas special.

Here's the brilliant TV Times Christmas 2021 cover. Don't miss all your favourite shows heading your way over the festive season! (Image credit: Future)

Here's our Christmas TV guide 2021 for you to see what's coming up.

