Alaska Daily cast — who's who in Hilary Swank’s thriller

Hilary Swank leads the Alaska Daily cast, as journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, but who else is in Alibi’s new crime drama import?

Investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald’s high-flying career in New York comes crashing down after her hard-hitting article about a corrupt army general is discredited as false, leaving her reputation in tatters.

Yet redemption is on the cards when Eileen’s former boss, savvy editor Stanley Kornik (Jeff Perry, Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy), editor of the fictional The Daily Alaskan, arrives on her doorstep and offers her a job in Alaska.

Tempted by a scoop into the shocking unsolved murders of Indigenous women in the region, Eileen packs up and moves to Anchorage, where she’s in for a culture shock - and the feeling is mutual for her new colleagues and acquaintances.

Here is everything you need to know about the Alaska Daily cast...

Alaska Daily — who’s who

At the understaffed Alaskan Daily newsroom, Eileen’s abruptness gets a mixed reception from her new colleagues. Acting news editor Bob Young (Matt Molloy, Six Feet Under) is frustrated with her unorthodox methods, junior journalist Yuma Park (Ami Park, This Is Us) is starstruck by her credentials, while seasoned scribe Claire Muncy (Meredith Holzman, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) keeps her opinions to herself.

But it’s the paper’s rising reporter, Rosalind ‘Roz’ Friendly (Grace Dove, The Revenant), who takes the greatest umbrage when Stanley insists she teams up with the newcomer. Begrudgingly, they delve into the case of murdered Gloria Nanmac (Mamie Eva Cecilia Pete) together and discover that by sharing their skills they begin inching closer to the truth.

Meanwhile, as tough as she appears on the outside, privately Eileen is suffering from debilitating panic attacks and receiving threatening phone calls. Yet, despite her personal problems, love is in the air. Shortly after landing in Anchorage, Eileen strikes up a rapport with pilot Jamie Goodwin (Joe Tippett, Mare of Easttown), although secretive Eileen hesitates to take it further…

“The circumstances that bring her to Alaska are seen by her as quite unfortunate but as the story starts to unfold, we realise that, in the overall scheme of things, everything does happen for a reason that just hasn’t been revealed to her yet,” says Hilary, who is also executive producer on the show. “Eileen, of course, did all of her research on everyone at The Daily Alaskan, but getting to know them as people is different!

“The vibe behind the scenes was so much fun and it was great to work with a set of actors who bring their A game.”

STANLEY KORNIK (JEFF PERRY)

The seasoned news editor tempts Eileen to Alaska with the promise of a major scoop, hoping to mend broken bridges from the past…

Jeff Perry as Stanley Kornik. (Image credit: ABC/UKTV)

ROSALIND ‘ROZ’ FRIENDLY (GRACE DOVE)

Personally connected to the unsolved murders, the Alaskan native and star reporter reluctantly teams up with outsider Eileen to investigate

Grace Dove as Rosalind ‘Roz’ Friendly. (Image credit: ABC/UKTV)

CLAIRE MUNCY (MEREDITH HOLZMAN)

A skillful veteran reporter with a nose for meaningful stories, she struggles to juggle work with a busy family life…

Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy. (Image credit: ABC/UKTV)

BOB YOUNG (MATT MALLOY)

There’s friction between the acting news editor and Eileen when their very different work ethics clash!

Matt Molloy as Bob Young. (Image credit: ABC/UKTV)

YUNA PARK (AMI PARK)

Encouraged by Eileen, the rookie writer gets her first front page feature, but the world of frontline reporting may prove too much…

Ami Park as Yuma Park. (Image credit: ABC/UKTV)

JAMIE GOODWIN (JOE TIPPETT)

After a one-night stand, the poetry-writing pilot comes in useful when Eileen needs to chase leads. When he gets the cold shoulder from Eileen, however, Jamie has second thoughts…

Joe Tippett as Jamie Goodwin. (Image credit: ABC/UKTV)

Alaska Daily — award winning teamwork

With two Oscars under her belt, Hilary Swank knows how to choose projects that pack a punch. So it’s no wonder that the actor teamed up with fellow Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy, for Alaska Daily.

Hilary collected her first Oscar in 2000 for groundbreaking film Boys Don’t Cry and her second in 2005 for Clint Eastwood’s boxing saga Million Dollar Baby. McCarthy came to attention in 2003 with the sweet and poignant film, The Station Agent, before winning an Oscar for Spotlight in 2016.

“I’m a big fan of Tom’s. He's such a talent,” says Hilary. “When I read the pilot, it was something that, besides working with him, solidified the deal for me, because any time you can entertain while shining a light on something that needs attention, it’s a no-brainer.”

The real story behind Alaska Daily

Written by American filmmaker and actor Tom McCarthy, who had long been keen to pen a piece exploring the work of journalists, what makes them tick and the issues facing the industry, some of the storylines are inspired by the work of real-world Anchorage Daily News reporter Kyle Hopkins, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his series Lawless: Sexual Violence in Alaska and is also an executive producer on Alaska Daily.

Hooked immediately by the story, Hilary hopes the drama makes a difference by highlighting the issue: “Being a storyteller, we get the opportunity to shine a bright light on these stories that matter and, in doing so, help give voice to them and start a conversation, and hopefully ignite change.”

Alaska Daily — episode guide

Episode 1 - Pilot

After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

Episode 2 - A Place We Came Together

When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria's case, Eileen calls in a favour to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation.

Episode 3 - It’s Not Personal

Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria's case and connect with the local police chief. Austin learns about a political candidate's murky financial ties.

On thin ice in New York, Eileen is convinced to move to Alaska by Stanley. (Image credit: ABC/UKTV)

Episode 4 - The Weekend

When Gabriel's reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with Eileen's support; Eileen and Roz have very different weekends before reuniting to make more progress on their investigation.

Episode 5 - Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen

When someone from Eileen's past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria's case.

Episode 6 - You Can’t Put a Price on Life

When two local women go missing, Roz grows frustrated over the lack of equal attention both cases are receiving. Bob gives Roz and Eileen a lead on Gloria's case.

Episode 7 - Enemy of the People

The stakes are high when Eileen is taken hostage in the newsroom; as the clock ticks, the team races to help before it's too late.

More episodes coming soon. Check back for updates.

Where can I watch Alaska Daily in the UK?

Alaska Daily debuts on Alibi on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 9pm. It will also be available as a box set on Sky box set, Virgin TV box set and Now.

