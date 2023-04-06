Beef cast: Who's who in the road rage comedy series

The Beef cast features two lead characters who—unsurprisingly—have beef with one another in this Netflix dramedy inspired by an incident in writer Lee Sung Jin's life.

From A24 Studios, Beef introduces us to two strangers: Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong). Danny and Amy's lives begin to converge following a fateful road rage incident involving them both.

Soon, the pair develop an ever-escalating feud that continues to escalate and threatens to consume their lives and relationships as their problems with one another grow stronger.

Read on to get more info about our main duo and some recurring characters that make up the Beef cast...

The Beef cast: Ali Wong as Amy Lau

Ali Wong as Amy Lau. (Image credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix)

Ali Wong leads the cast as Amy Lau, an unfulfilled but self-made woman. As an entrepreneur, it looks like she's got everything on the surface, but having a picturesque family life didn't quite stop her from getting involved in the cycle of revenge with Danny.

Where else have you seen Ali Wong? Wong is well-known for her Netflix comedy specials, but she's had roles in Black Box, Are You There, Chelsea?, American Housewife, Tuca & Bertie, Big Mouth and Paper Girls.

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho. (Image credit: Netflix)

Blue-collar contractor Danny Cho is played by Steven Yeun. Danny is the other half of Beef's feud who is described as 'a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder', and the trailer made it clear he is more than willing to resort to the lowest tactics to get one over on Amy.

Where else have you seen Steven Yeun? Yeun is likely best known to many for playing Glenn in The Walking Dead, but he's also had roles in Nope, Minari, The Humans and his voice can be heard in Invincible, Tuca and Bertie, Final Space Trollhunters, Voltron: Legendary Defender and Wizards. Yeun is due to appear in Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 and Marvel's Thunderbolts.

Joseph Lee as George

Joseph Lee as George. (Image credit: Netflix)

George seems like the perfect husband for Amy, as he's described as "a sculptor turned stay-at-home dad with the physique of a biker and the zen of a Buddhist monk". But is something else going on under the surface?

Where else have you seen Joseph Lee? He made his movie debut in the computer-thriller film Searching and has also starred in the short film Raspberry and TV series such as Star Trek: Picard and Miracle That We Met. He is also an artist, just like his Beef character.

Young Mazino as Paul Cho

Young Mazino as Paul Cho. (Image credit: Netflix)

Paul divides his time between gaming, crypto investing, pumping iron and avoiding his older brother, Danny, as much as possible, and is going through a quarter-life crisis so he's got a lot going on. Fed up with his "family of losers", he tries to stay away from them as much as possible.

Where else have you seen Young Mazino? He was a musician first, then moved into acting. Young Mazino has seen TV roles in Blindspot, Blue Bloods and Prodigal Son.

David Choe as Isaac Cho

David Choe as Isaac Cho. (Image credit: Netflix)

Freshly released from prison, Isaac is Danny and Paul’s 'fun-but-sketchy cousin'. Isaac maintains he was misunderstood in the crimes that landed him in prison, but regardless, his involvement resulted in Danny and Paul’s parents losing the motel they owned and operated. So that's not a good start.

Where else have you seen David Choe? Outside of his self-titled programme The Choe Show, he has also starred in FX’s Better Things and The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

Patti Yasutake as Fumi

Patti Yasutake as Fumi. (Image credit: Netflix)

Fumi is George’s mom and Amy’s passive-aggressive mother-in-law. As a widow of a famous artist, Fumi hopes her granddaughter June will follow a similar career path and worries her son may be wasting his own artistic potential. So she's certainly harsh when it comes to her family.

Where else have you seen Patti Yasutake? She is best known for her role as Alyssa Ogawa in the 1987 TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation, and went on to reprise this role for the films Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: First Contact. Patti has also starred in Pretty Little Liars, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Closer, and The Young.

Remy Holt as June Nakai

Remy Holt as June Nakai. (Image credit: Netflix)

June is the only child of Amy and George. She loves art, candy and spending time with her parents, just like any normal child. However, she feels pressure from her grandmother to achieve more, even at a young age.

Where else have you seen Remy Holt? Child star Remy started modeling at age 3, and Beef was her acting debut. You can also catch her as Madelyn Davis in 1923, an American Western drama series on Paramount Plus.

Maria Bello as Jordan

Maria Bello as Jordan. (Image credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix)

Jordan is described as an 'unfathomably wealthy woman who’s used to getting what she wants', and she's looking to buy Amy's plant company. However, her behavior is rooted in bullying and cultural appropriation, so she's not the most trustworthy of people.

Where else have you seen Maria Bello? She has starred in movies such as A History of Violence, Coyote Ugly and The Cooler. TV wise, she's appeared in NCIS, Law & Order: SVU, Goliath and Touch.

Who are the Beef guest stars?

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) as Naomi

Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy) as Edwin

Andrew Santino (Dave) as Michael

Rekstizzy (Adventure Time) as Bobby

Mia Serafino (Smiley Face Killers)

All ten episodes of Beef are available to stream exclusively on Netflix now.