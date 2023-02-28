Cast your vote for Oscars Best Picture 2023 in the WTW reader's poll

On March 12, the Oscars are going to hand out 23 trophies recognizing the best of the best of 2022 at the movies. The biggest prize of the night is, of course, the Oscar for Best Picture, with 10 movies nominated and hoping to hear their name called.

The members of the Academy are the ones who determine that, but what about you? What movie do you, our wonderful What to Watch readers, think deserves to win Best Picture?

Below we've created a poll where you can cast your vote for any of the top 10 Best Picture nominated movies (we are not accepting write-ins). We'll reveal the WTW readers' pick for Best Picture before the Oscars unveil their winner on March 12.

Before you vote, here's a quick recap of the 10 Best Picture nominees:

All Quiet on the Western Front — This German-language adaptation of the classic anti-war movie received nine Oscar nominations, including Best International Film to go along with Best Picture. The movie has already taken home a major Best Picture-prize from the BAFTAs.

Avatar: The Way of Water — James Cameron's massive sequel that returns audiences to Pandora has quickly become one of the biggest movies of all time at the box office. Can it do what its predecessor couldn't and win Best Picture?

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh's dark comedy about warring friends on a small Irish island tied for second most nominations of any movie, including four acting noms for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. But can it take the top prize?

Elvis — The biopic of the King of rock and roll became a fan favorite in theaters and then again on streaming. Is Elvis going to leave the building as an Oscar-winner?

Everything Everywhere All at Once — With the most nominations of any other movie (11) and big wins with the Producer's Guild and SAG awards, the multidimensional movie about family is considered the favorite heading into Oscar night.

The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg's autobiographical movie about his childhood, parents' divorce and his start as a director is coming in a bit under the radar, but never count out Steven Spielberg.

TÁR — One of the most acclaimed movies of the year by critics, TÁR features a brilliant performance by Cate Blanchett as a demanding and complicated classical music conductor.

Top Gun: Maverick — The long-awaited sequel to Top Gun sees Tom Cruise back in the cockpit as Maverick. The movie helped rejuvenate the box office and now can top off its big year with a Best Picture win.

Triangle of Sadness — One of the surprise nominations in the Best Picture field, Triangle of Sadness is a satire on the wealthy class starring Woody Harrelson. It is available to stream on Hulu starting March 3 if you need to catch up.

Women Talking — An ensemble drama with Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey and Frances McDormand follows women of an isolated religious community who must decide to flee or forgive the violent men in their community. Can it pull the upset?

Those are your 10 choices for Best Picture. Now it's time for you to vote in the poll below. We'll reveal the winner on Friday, March 10.

Whoever wins Best Picture this year, where are they going to rank among the other 94 Best Picture winners?