Locked In cast: who's who in the psychological thriller

Ready to see the Locked In cast in action in this twisty thriller that's now on Netflix?

Locked In is a brooding romantic movie hat centers on the battle between an unhappy newlywed young woman called Lina and her once-famous brittle mother-in-law, Katherine.

Katherine has been hospitalized after a serious traffic incident, and the nurse who's caring for her is determined to get to the bottom of exactly what happened to her. But when she tries to uncover the truth, she discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal, and murder behind her injuries.

Below, you can find out some more info about the Locked In cast, including who they play in the movie and where else you might have seen our stars before...

Locked In cast: meet the stars of the Netflix thriller

Famke Janssen as Katherine

Famke Janssen stars as Katherine, the lady of the manor. She is a once-famous actress who took in Lina after her mother's death. Unfortunately, tension sprung up between the mother and daughter-in-law once Lina got engaged to her son, Jamie. At the start of the film, she's in hospital and being treated for serious injuries and is diagnosed with locked-in syndrome after being hit by a car.

Where else have you seen Famke Janssen? Janssen is probably known to many for playing Jean Grey in the X-Men movie franchise, though she's also starred in GoldenEye, Then You Run, Knights of the Zodiac, Long Slow Exhale, Redeeming Love, How To Get Away with Murder, The Capture, and The Blacklist, among others.

Rose Williams as Lina Carter

Rose Williams plays Lina, a young woman who moved in with Katherine and Jamie as a girl. She grew up in the house and went on to marry Jamie, becoming both the lady of the manor and Jamie's primary caregiver (freeing Katherine of the responsibility) in the process.

Where else have you seen Rose Williams? Williams is likely best known for playing Charlotte Heywood in Sanditon and as Reign's Princess Claude. She's also appeared in That Dirty Black Bag, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, The Power, Medici and Curfew.

Georgia Thorne played a younger version of Lina at points throughout the film.

Alex Hassell as Doctor Lawrence

Alex Hassell stars as Doctor Robert Lawrence. He's a close friend of the family who also manages Jamie's treatment as the family doctor.

Where else have you seen Alex Hassell? Hassell was most recently seen in Everything Now, and has also appeared in His Dark Materials season 3, Violent Night, Cowboy Bebop, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Boys, and Suburbicon.

Finn Cole as Jamie

Finn Cole plays Jamie, Lina's husband. He's dealing with a long-term illness and rarely leaves the manor, using Katherine and Lina to care for him instead.

Where else have you seen Finn Cole? Finn Cole is best known for playing Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders, and has also appeared in Offender, Slaughterhouse Rulez, F9, An Inspector Calls, and was a main star in TNT's Animal Kingdom.

Toby Ryan played the younger version of Jamie in the movie, too.

Anna Friel as Nurse Mackenzie

Anna Friel is also part of the Locked In cast. She plays Nurse Mackenzie, the kind nurse who is overseeing Katherine's treatment at the start of the movie.

Where else have you seen Anna Friel? You might know Anna Friel from Marcella, though she has also appeared in The Box, Monarch, Deep Water, The Girlfriend Experience, Odyssey, The Saboteurs, and Pushing Daisies.

Locked In is available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday, November 1, 2023.