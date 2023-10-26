Locked In: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Locked In is a British psychological thriller coming to Netflix this November that's packed full of twists and turns.

The movie revolves around a fierce rivalry between two women: newlywed Lina, and her fearsome mother-in-law, Katherine, the latter of whom has ended up in hospital.

From the trailer, we can glean that Katherine has never held Lina in high regard... something that made things very uncomfortable around the house when Lina ended up marrying Katherine's son and becoming the lady of the manor! A kindly nurse tries to find out what led to Katherine's injuries and uncovers the bitter feud between the two women... but how deep does their rivalry run?

Here's everything we know about Locked In right now...

Locked In premieres exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Locked In plot

A short Locked In plot synopsis from Netflix reads: "A romantic crime thriller pitting unhappy newlywed Lina against her rich, coldhearted mother-in-law Katherine. An affair sets off a chain reaction that will result in a love triangle, a murder, and a plot to bring Lina down. But who is the real victim and who can Lina trust?"

The summary on the Netflix app also helps frame the conflict a little more. That synopsis reads: "A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient's injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them."

The movie was penned by award-winning screenwriter, Rowan Joffé. Joffé created and wrote Tin Star, the acclaimed 2017 British crime drama, which starred Lie to Me's Tim Roth and Mad Men star Christina Hendricks.

Locked In cast

Mother-in-law Katherine (Famke Janssen) looks to be an imposing figure. (Image credit: Netflix)

Locked In stars Famke Janssen (X-Men franchise, Hemlock Grove) and Rose Williams (Sanditon, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris).

Rose Williams plays Lina, an unhappy newlywed bride who is pitted against her brittle, once-famous mother-in-law, Katherine (Janssen).

In addition, the film also stars Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders, Animal Kingdom), Anna Friel (Marcella, Monarch), and Alex Hassell (The Boys, Violent Night). Their roles in the movie had not been revealed at the time of writing.

Is there a Locked In trailer?

Yes! The series sets the stakes for this dangerous conflict between Lina and her mother-in-law. Katherine appears to suspect Lina is nothing more than a gold digger... and doesn't seem to have taken too kindly to her moving in to the estate. Check the trailer out here:

Who directed Locked In?

Locked In is the first feature film from award-winning filmmaker, Nour Wazzi, who most recently directed on The Last Bus, Netflix's 2022 sci-fi series.

She's also helmed a run of highly-regarded shorts including Up On The Roof starring Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) and Habibti with Hiam Abbass (Succession) and Jimmy Akingbola (Bel-Air). Habibti scooped awards at the Gold Lion, Canada, Mexico, and Cyprus Film Festivals.

Alison Jackson (Obsession) served as executive producer for Gaumont, with Nicky Bentham producing for Neon Films.