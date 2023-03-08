Meet the Farmer Wants a Wife cast: who's who in the reality dating show

The US is finally getting its own version of the global phenomenon known as Farmer Wants a Wife. The reality dating competition has already taken 32 countries by storm and led to 180 marriages and 410 children (yes, you read that right!), and now it's time for the US to join the fun.

The concept of the show is as simple as its title proclaims: farmers are looking for wives. In this case, four farmers will meet four groups of women and host them on their respective farms. These women are here for love, but they're not necessarily familiar with farm life. That means these four farmers will have a big challenge on their hands; not only are they looking for love, but they have to find a woman who is compatible with their farmer lifestyles.

It's another tweak to the popular dating format of reality TV that we know from shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind and more.

Thanks to People (opens in new tab), we learned a little bit more about the four farmers looking for love. Let's meet Landon Heaton, Ryan Black, Allen Foster and Hunter Grayson.

The Farmers

Landon

Landon Heaton (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Oklahoma State University alum Landon, 35, calls Stillwater, Okla., home. He works as a cattle rancher and a farmer on a massive property that includes a 300-acre cattle ranch, 300 acres of farmland and a 40-acre farmhouse property. Some of his hobbies include cooking, bow hunting and training retriever dogs.

Ryan

Ryan Black (Image credit: Fox)

32 year-old Ryan grew up in Shelby, N.C., and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He's a horse trainer and breeder on a 44-acre ranch and in his free time he enjoys training and showing horses in competitions as well as building and designing houses.

Allen

Allen Foster (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Allen, 32, is a University of Tennessee Martin graduate from Santa Fe, Tenn. He's a cattle rancher on a 200-acre ranch and in his free time he can be found hunting, fishing, riding horses and driving ATVs.

Hunter

Hunter Grayson (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Hunter, 31, grew up in Watkinsville, Ga., and is a graduate of Northeastern Oklahoma Athens Technical College. He returned to Watkinsville and that's where he lives and works as a horse and cattle rancher on a 200-acre farm. Some of his hobbies include team roping and free dive spearfishing, and he also sings in his band, Hunter Grayson & The Hat Creek Band.

The Host

Jennifer Nettles

Country superstar Jennifer Nettles will be on hand to help guide the four farmers on their journey to find love. She recently released a new album of American Songbook classics titled Always Like New, and she also appeared as a judge on the competition series Go-Big Show. She's also known for her role as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone in The Righteous Gemstones.

Nettles is a five-time ASCAP award winner and three-time ACM Award winner, and she also has a CMA Award, the Human Rights Campaign's Ally for Equality Award and the Artist Impact Award from the Lincoln Center. She's also a two-time Grammy winner for her collaborations with Sugarland and Bon Jovi.

The Contestants

Fox provided the names, occupations and hometowns of the 32 women competing to become farmers' wives in Farmer Wants a Wife.

Ariana

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Sales Associate

Location: Weehawken, N.J.

Brittany

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Travel Blogger

Location: Sacramento, Calif.

Erica

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Restaurant GM

Location: Manhattan, N.Y.

Emma

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Dance Coach

Location: Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Jessica

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Waitress

Location: Boston

Jordan

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Yoga Teacher

Location: Kennesaw, Ga.

Julia

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Cyber security analyst

Location: San Antonio

Sarah R.

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Content creator

Location: Kansas City, Mo.

Hayley B.

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: HR Manager

Location: Chicago

DeVonne

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Director of marketing

Location: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Hayley R.

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Recruiter

Location: New York

Meghan

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Event coordinator

Location: Midland, Texas

Porschia

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Accounting Assistant

Location: Las Colinas, Texas

Sara V.

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Bartender

Location: Dallas

Ashley L.

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Executive coordinator

Location: Dallas

Talia

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Therapist

Location: Atlanta

Sydney

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Music Booking Agent

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Stephanie

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Sommelier

Location: Temecula, Calif.

Ashley R.

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: AMSA at Veterans Hospital

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Cassidy

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Medical sales

Location: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Khelsi

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: School teacher

Location: Cataula, Ga.

Kiersten

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Blogger

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Kylie

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Veteran Affairs advocate

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Lily

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Psychology student

Location: Miami

McKenzie

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Interior designer

Location: Phoenix

Nicole

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Supervisor of radiation oncology

Location: Allentown, Pa.

Rebecca

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Horse trainer

Location: Moorpark, Calif.

Sarah

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Communications for global children's charity

Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sloan

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Spirituality coach

Location: Miami

Zoe

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Photographer

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Shartaysia

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Mental health therapist

Location: Los Angeles

Heather

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Real estate investor

Location: Dallas

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.