Meet the Farmer Wants a Wife cast: who's who in the reality dating show

By Sarabeth Pollock
published

Meet the four farmers and many women who are looking for love in the new reality dating competition.

Hunter, Ryan Landon and Allen in Farmer Wants a Wife
Hunter, Ryan Landon and Allen in Farmer Wants a Wife (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)
The US is finally getting its own version of the global phenomenon known as Farmer Wants a Wife. The reality dating competition has already taken 32 countries by storm and led to 180 marriages and 410 children (yes, you read that right!), and now it's time for the US to join the fun. 

The concept of the show is as simple as its title proclaims: farmers are looking for wives. In this case, four farmers will meet four groups of women and host them on their respective farms. These women are here for love, but they're not necessarily familiar with farm life. That means these four farmers will have a big challenge on their hands; not only are they looking for love, but they have to find a woman who is compatible with their farmer lifestyles.

It's another tweak to the popular dating format of reality TV that we know from shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind and more. 

Thanks to People (opens in new tab), we learned a little bit more about the four farmers looking for love. Let's meet Landon Heaton, Ryan Black, Allen Foster and Hunter Grayson. 

The Farmers

Landon

Farmer Landon Heaton on Farmer Wants a Wife

Landon Heaton (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Oklahoma State University alum Landon, 35, calls Stillwater, Okla., home. He works as a cattle rancher and a farmer on a massive property that includes a 300-acre cattle ranch, 300 acres of farmland and a 40-acre farmhouse property. Some of his hobbies include cooking, bow hunting and training retriever dogs. 

Ryan 

Farmer Ryan Black in Farmer Wants a Wife

Ryan Black (Image credit: Fox)

32 year-old Ryan grew up in Shelby, N.C., and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He's a horse trainer and breeder on a 44-acre ranch and in his free time he enjoys training and showing horses in competitions as well as building and designing houses. 

Allen

Farmer Allen Foster in Farmer Wants a Wife

Allen Foster (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Allen, 32, is a University of Tennessee Martin graduate from Santa Fe, Tenn. He's a cattle rancher on a 200-acre ranch and in his free time he can be found hunting, fishing, riding horses and driving ATVs.  

Hunter

Farmer Hunter Grayson in Farmer Wants a Wife

Hunter Grayson (Image credit: Michael Becker / FOX)

Hunter, 31, grew up in Watkinsville, Ga., and is a graduate of Northeastern Oklahoma Athens Technical College. He returned to Watkinsville and that's where he lives and works as a horse and cattle rancher on a 200-acre farm. Some of his hobbies include team roping and free dive spearfishing, and he also sings in his band, Hunter Grayson & The Hat Creek Band. 

The Host

Jennifer Nettles

Country superstar Jennifer Nettles will be on hand to help guide the four farmers on their journey to find love. She recently released a new album of American Songbook classics titled Always Like New, and she also appeared as a judge on the competition series Go-Big Show. She's also known for her role as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone in The Righteous Gemstones

Nettles is a five-time ASCAP award winner and three-time ACM Award winner, and she also has a CMA Award, the Human Rights Campaign's Ally for Equality Award and the Artist Impact Award from the Lincoln Center. She's also a two-time Grammy winner for her collaborations with Sugarland and Bon Jovi.  

The Contestants

Fox provided the names, occupations and hometowns of the 32 women competing to become farmers' wives in Farmer Wants a Wife.

Ariana

Ariana from Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Sales Associate
Location: Weehawken, N.J.

Brittany

Brittany from Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Travel Blogger
Location: Sacramento, Calif.

Erica

Erica from Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Restaurant GM
Location: Manhattan, N.Y.

Emma

Emma on Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Dance Coach
Location: Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Jessica

Jessica from Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Waitress
Location: Boston

Jordan

Jordan

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Yoga Teacher
Location: Kennesaw, Ga.

Julia

Julia from Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Cyber security analyst
Location: San Antonio

Sarah R. 

Sarah R. in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Content creator
Location: Kansas City, Mo.

Hayley B.

Hayley B. in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: HR Manager
Location: Chicago

DeVonne

DeVonne in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Director of marketing
Location: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Hayley R. 

Hayley R. in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Recruiter
Location: New York

Meghan

Meghan from Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Event coordinator
Location: Midland, Texas

Porschia

Porschia in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Accounting Assistant
Location: Las Colinas, Texas

Sara V.

Sara V. in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Bartender
Location: Dallas

Ashley L.

Ashley L. in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Executive coordinator
Location: Dallas

Talia

Talia in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Therapist
Location: Atlanta

Sydney

Sydney in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Music Booking Agent
Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Stephanie

Stephanie from Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Sommelier
Location: Temecula, Calif.

Ashley R. 

Ashley R. in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: AMSA at Veterans Hospital
Location: Orlando, Fla.

Cassidy

Cassidy in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Medical sales
Location: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Khelsi

Khelsi on Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: School teacher
Location: Cataula, Ga.

Kiersten

Kiersten in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Blogger
Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Kylie

Kylie in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Veteran Affairs advocate
Location: Orlando, Fla.

Lily

Lily in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Psychology student
Location: Miami

McKenzie

McKenzie in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Interior designer
Location: Phoenix

Nicole

Nicole in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Supervisor of radiation oncology
Location: Allentown, Pa.

Rebecca

Rebecca in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Horse trainer
Location: Moorpark, Calif.

Sarah

Sarah in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Communications for global children's charity
Location: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sloan

Sloan in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Spirituality coach
Location: Miami

Zoe

Zoe in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Photographer
Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Shartaysia

Shartaysia in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Mental health therapist
Location: Los Angeles

Heather

Heather in Farmer Wants a Wife

(Image credit: Fox)

Occupation: Real estate investor
Location: Dallas

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

