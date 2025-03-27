Movies to stream in April: our expert's 11 must-watch movies new to Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more

Looking for some new movies to stream in April? Well great news, there are plenty of options across the likes of Netflix, Max, Prime Video and all of the major streaming services this month. With that said, it can be a lot to scroll through, so allow me to offer my humble services in helping you find the new movies on streaming that you are not going to want to miss.

The below list of movies are taken from the major streaming services: Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Prime Video. I'm also specifically picking movies that are new to streaming this month — in this case, these are 11 movies that are landing on one of the major streamers for the first time, or coming back to streaming services after only being available via on-demand.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the 11 movies to stream in April.

Babygirl (Max)

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

Nicole Kidman’s buzzy erotic workplace drama Babygirl finally hits streaming this month. In the movie Kidman plays a CEO that begins a questionable relationship with an intern (Harris Dickinson), leading which ultimately questions perceived power dynamics. I found the movie darkly funny and at the same time often a bit uncomfortable, which is why it definitely divided viewers. You can now see where you fall with this A24 movie from last year.

Babygirl premieres on Max on April 25; a UK streaming release is not confirmed.

Bonnie and Clyde (Netflix)

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty in Bonnie and Clyde (Image credit: Glasshouse Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

Perhaps one of the most influential movies ever made, Bonnie and Clyde helped usher in a new era in Hollywood that put more power into the hands of directors and actors rather than studios. But it was only able to accomplish all of that because the movie itself is incredible. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star as the titular real-life bank robbers, while recognizable faces like the late Gene Hackman and Gene Wilder appear in supporting roles. Violent and edgy, Bonnie and Clyde remains a must-see for any major movie fan.

Bonnie and Clyde starts streaming on Netflix April 1.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

G20 (Prime Video)

Douglas Hodge, MeeWha Alana Lee and Viola Davis in G20 (Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime)

Viola Davis is in her action hero phase. After starring in the historical action epic The Woman King, Davis shows she can kick butt in a dress as well, playing the US president who puts her military training to use when terrorists take over the G20 Summit. Also in the Prime Video original movie are Anthony Anderson and The Boys’ actor Anthony Starr.

G20 debuts on Prime Video on April 10.

Havoc (Netflix)

Tom Hardy and Jessie Mei Li in Havoc (Image credit: Netflix)

Gareth Evans directed two of the best action movies of the century in The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2, and now he has Netflix money and Tom Hardy leading the way in his latest, the action crime movie Havoc. Hardy plays a detective that must fight his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s son after a drug deal gone wrong. Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker also star in the movie that hopefully is a fast-paced, bloody good time.

Watch Havoc exclusively on Netflix starting April 25.

Her (Paramount Plus)

Joaquin Phoenix in Her (Image credit: BFA /WB/Alamy Stock Photo)

Her is the latest sci-fi movie where we have reached the year that it depicts, 2025. While we don’t have everything shown to us in Her, amazingly the Spike Jonze movie may be one of the closest depictions of the future to how things actually turned out. Watch it to see what I mean, meanwhile you’ll undoubtedly be swept up in the movie’s unconventional relationship between Joaquin Phoenix and the Scarlett Johansson-voiced AI Samantha that, surprisingly, is one of the better love stories in a while.

Her streams on Paramount Plus starting April 1.

History of the World Part I (Hulu)

Mel Brooks in History of the World Part I (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mel Brooks knows it’s good to be the king, as he is without question one of the kings of comedy thanks to his brilliantly funny movies, including History of the World Part I. For a long time the title was part of a Mel Brooks joke — that there would at some point be a sequel — but that did become a reality as Hulu made History of the World Part II as a limited TV series event. Now you can watch both Part I and Part II all in one place.

Hulu adds History of the World Part I on April 1.

The Order (Hulu)

Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett and Tye Sheridan in The Order (Image credit: Courtesy of Vertical)

Fan favorites Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult star in the underrated 2024 movie The Order. The crime drama is based on a true story from the 1980s, where an FBI agent and his team try and stop a group of domestic terrorists in the Pacific Northwest. The Order is “Certified Fresh” with an impressive 92% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while fans also gave it the thumbs up, with the movie officially being “Verified Hot” on the site.

The Order debuts on Hulu on April 18; streaming on Prime Video in the UK now.

Pets (Disney Plus)

Idris Elba in Number One on the Call Sheet (Image credit: Disney Plus)

In the running for comfort watch of the month is the new Disney Plus documentary Pets. Bryce Dallas Howard directed the movie that explores the relationships between humans and their pets. So whether you’re a dog person, cat person or something a bit more exotic, this could be one for you.

Stream Pets exclusively on Disney Plus as of April 11.

The Return (Paramount Plus)

Ralph Fiennes in The Return (Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Christopher Nolan is tackling all of The Odyssey in 2026, but Ralph Fiennes decided to focus on a particular section of the famous tome in the 2024 movie The Return. Fiennes plays Odysseus after he has gone through his 20 year journey to get back home following the Trojan war. But much has changed in his home and he is not recognized and weakened from his trials. He must rediscover his strength to reclaim his home.

Watch The Return on Paramount Plus starting April 21.

Small Things Like These (Hulu)

Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These (Image credit: Lionsgate)

WTW’s Small Things Like These review called the Cillian Murphy movie a smaller movie than the actor’s prior project, Oppenheimer, but one that still “cries to be seen” and is a “triumph of subtlety.” Based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan, Murphy stars as an Irish coal worker who discovers disturbing secrets being kept by the local convent that also reveals memories of his own past. Emily Watson also stars and gives an acclaimed performance.

Small Things Like These premieres on Hulu April 8.

Widows (Hulu)

Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debicki in Widows (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/ Pictorial Press Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

For the life of me I don’t know why Widows wasn’t a bigger hit when it came out. From director Steven McQueen, it’s a thrilling crime drama about a group of women brought together after they’re left in debt following the death of their criminal husbands. It falls on them to pull off a heist in order to clear their slates. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo lead the way, while they’re joined by a stellar supporting cast that includes Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Robert Duvall, Carrie Coon and Liam Neeson. This really is a perfect blend of entertainment and artistry from McQueen.

Watch Widows on Hulu as of April 1.