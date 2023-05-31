Siren: Survive the Island cast — meet the teams in the Netflix survival show
The Siren: Survive the Island cast is taking on a grueling fight for survival that's perfect for anyone who enjoyed watching the Physical: 100 cast duke it out in another of Netflix's thrilling reality shows.
For those not in the know, Siren: Survive the Island is a Korean Netflix reality series that sees 24 female contestants taking part in a fight for survival on an unnamed island in South Korea.
Split into teams, they're pushed to their limits in a fight to be the last team standing in a variety of grueling challenges as they try to capture flags from the other teams' hidden bases.
Each contestant also has their own personal flag; if that gets stolen, they have to step away until the next task.
Who are the Siren: Survive the Island cast?
There's not too much info available out there about the Siren: Survive the Island cast at the moment, beyond the fact that the 24 stars are split up into teams based on their professions: police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stunt actors. Tudum describes each of them as women 'who are at the top of their game in male-dominated fields'.
Beyond some of the names and their professions, Netflix hasn't released too much info about each of the Siren: Survive the Island competitors. We've listed each of the names that we know so far below, and will include the remaining members of the Siren: Survive the Island cast once we learn their names.
Team Firefighter
- Leader: Kim Hyeon-ah
- Jung Min-seon
- Lim Hyeon-ji
- Kim Ji-hye
Team Police
- Leader: Lee Su-ryeon
- Hwang Hae-young
- Lee Seul
- Seo Jeong-ha
Team Soldier
- Leader: Kim Bom-eun
- Kang Eun-mi
- Lee Hyun-seon
- Kim Na-eun
Team Guard
- Leader: Lee Su-ryeon
- Hwang Su-hyun
- Lee Eun-jin
- Lee Ji-hyun
Team Athlete
- Leader: Kim Hee-jeong
- Kim Seong-yeon
- Kim Min-sun
- Kim Eun-byul
Team Stunt
- Leader: Kim Kyung-ae
- The remaining members were not available at the time of writing; as and when they're names are translated in the show, we'll include them below.
The first five episodes of Siren: Survive the Island are available to stream on Netflix. The rest of the series will be made available to stream on Tuesday, June 6. For more shows to enjoy, check out our recommendations for the best Korean dramas on Netflix, and the best Netflix shows that you should be watching right now.
