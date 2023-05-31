Siren: Survive the Island cast — meet the teams in the Netflix survival show

The Siren: Survive the Island cast is taking on a grueling fight for survival that's perfect for anyone who enjoyed watching the Physical: 100 cast duke it out in another of Netflix's thrilling reality shows.

For those not in the know, Siren: Survive the Island is a Korean Netflix reality series that sees 24 female contestants taking part in a fight for survival on an unnamed island in South Korea.

Split into teams, they're pushed to their limits in a fight to be the last team standing in a variety of grueling challenges as they try to capture flags from the other teams' hidden bases.

Each contestant also has their own personal flag; if that gets stolen, they have to step away until the next task.

Who are the Siren: Survive the Island cast?

There's not too much info available out there about the Siren: Survive the Island cast at the moment, beyond the fact that the 24 stars are split up into teams based on their professions: police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stunt actors. Tudum describes each of them as women 'who are at the top of their game in male-dominated fields'.

Beyond some of the names and their professions, Netflix hasn't released too much info about each of the Siren: Survive the Island competitors. We've listed each of the names that we know so far below, and will include the remaining members of the Siren: Survive the Island cast once we learn their names.

Team Firefighter

Leader: Kim Hyeon-ah

Kim Hyeon-ah Jung Min-seon

Lim Hyeon-ji

Kim Ji-hye

Team Police

Leader: Lee Su-ryeon

Lee Su-ryeon Hwang Hae-young

Lee Seul

Seo Jeong-ha

Team Soldier

Leader: Kim Bom-eun

Kim Bom-eun Kang Eun-mi

Lee Hyun-seon

Kim Na-eun

Team Guard

Leader: Lee Su-ryeon

Lee Su-ryeon Hwang Su-hyun

Lee Eun-jin

Lee Ji-hyun

Team Athlete

Leader: Kim Hee-jeong

Kim Hee-jeong Kim Seong-yeon

Kim Min-sun

Kim Eun-byul

Team Stunt

Leader: Kim Kyung-ae

Kim Kyung-ae The remaining members were not available at the time of writing; as and when they're names are translated in the show, we'll include them below.

The first five episodes of Siren: Survive the Island are available to stream on Netflix. The rest of the series will be made available to stream on Tuesday, June 6.