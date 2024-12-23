The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 23, 2024: Ridge explodes at Brooke

Brooke and Ridge have a heated conversation in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for December 23, 2024.

We kick off Christmas week at the Forrester Mansion, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are in bed together, kissing each other passionately. Clothes are in the process of coming off as they reconnect.

Downstairs, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is knocking on the door, needing to talk to Ridge about why she took the CEO position.

Zende (Delon De Metz) is working late, thinking about Brooke’s revelation about her plan to return the company to the Forresters. She vows to fight for the company, which makes him think about how relieved he is. He’s thinking about her vow to keep her plan quiet. Hope (Annika Noelle) walks in and sees him thinking, and she asks what’s on his mind.

In Malibu, Finn (Tanner Novlan) reveals that the kids are all asleep. He says he loves watching the kids sleep, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) agrees. He calls it a reminder of how blessed he is to have such a beautiful family. Steffy will never take their family for granted. He can tell her thoughts went from their kids to her parents, and she agrees that she can’t help but think about her father being in a stable relationship instead of the time he spent going after Brooke. Steffy can’t believe Brooke betrayed Ridge “again.”

Hope tells Zende he doesn’t have to answer, thinking she knows the answer. She thinks he’s conflicted about the changes around the company. He agrees, saying he hates seeing the hurt it’s causing his family but he also loves being able to work on the line again. She can understand it, knowing how fast it all happened. Carter is managing the LLC and her mother is the CEO. Zende just nods quietly.

Taylor tells Ridge she never stopped loving him. Ridge smiles, moving from the bed to the table, where he pours them drinks while she watches. He moves in to kiss her and spills his drink all over her. She goes to dry off, leaving him with two drinks in his hands.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brooke enters the house quietly, calling out for Ridge. He hears her, leaving the drinks in the room while he goes to see her. She’s relieved to see him, but he’s not happy to see her. “I need to talk to you,” she says.

Steffy says Brooke has gone too far, and Finn agrees that it’s a huge betrayal. He can’t imagine the company without a Forrester in charge. Steffy thinks Brooke is power hungry and will ultimately get rid of every Forrester in the company. She vows to stop her.

Hope tells Zende that he doesn’t have to hide his feelings from her and she knows he must feel like he’s in an awkward place. She says they value him as a vital member of the team. He appreciates hearing her saying that, noting that he’s walking a very fine line. She suggests that he take some time and think everything over now that the company is under new management.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge says he already knows about the announcement. She apologizes that he learned about it that way. When she says she wants to explain, he explodes and says she betrayed him. She’s speechless.

Zende assures Hope he’ll adjust eventually, but right now, it’s a lot to process. Hope says Carter has the company’s needs in mind, and Brooke is the CEO. He asks about his grandfather, Ridge and Steffy. He admits he almost stepped down, too. Hope says she’s not telling him to not feel conflicted but she wants him to give it all time and give it a chance. “That new era might not last long,” he says after she walks away.

Steffy says she needs to stop venting about the company. She wants to think about Christmas and celebrating at Eric’s house. She loves how it’s a magical time. While she’s still upset at Hope and Carter and Brooke, she’s not going to let them ruin the holidays. And who knows, Brooke’s betrayal could bring her parents together.

Brooke tries to explain, but Ridge won’t let her speak. He tells her that she made him angry. She wishes things could be done differently. She says she did it all for him. “You put a knife in my back for me?” he asks sarcastically. He reminds her that it’s his family’s company, not hers. He can’t believe this is how she repays his family. He accuses her of betraying his father. “Well done,” he seethes.

Finn says he can see this whole thing bringing her parents back together, especially because Ridge and Brooke aren’t even married. Steffy hates the coup, but if something positive came from it, then it could be her “family Christmas miracle.”

Ridge is furious that Brooke didn’t stand with him. He wants to know how she could do this to him. She’s about to explain when Taylor calls out to him. Brooke sees Taylor coming down the stairs. Tears pool in her eyes as she looks at Ridge, then she walks out. Ridge closes his eyes. Taylor comes down and asks if he’s ok. “Yeah,” he says, accepting Taylor into his arms.

Outside, Brooke breaks down in tears.