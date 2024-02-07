Usher Super Bowl setlist: our best guesses

With eight Grammys, 18 Billboard Music Awards, nine number-one hits, four number-one albums and more than 65 million albums sold worldwide, Usher is easily one of the most accomplished musicians to date. When you add the fact that he is coming off his widely popular and celebrated My Way Las Vegas residency and embarks on his Usher: Past Present Future tour later this summer, it should come as no surprise that his fans everywhere are ready to watch him take to the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 11, on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Although there are plenty of people currently analyzing the Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs to pick a winner, we're analyzing Usher's catalog trying to determine what songs he may perform during his 12-15 minute set.

To provide some context, when Rihanna performed in 2023, she sang 12 songs and was on stage for just over 13 minutes. (For the record, last year we nearly half of Rihanna's setlist.)

With all that in mind, here are the songs WTW believes the fan-anointed King of R&B will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

You Make Me Wanna… (1997)

It may not have been his first single, but "You Make Me Wanna…" is the song that helped make Usher a household name. The song peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on both the US R&B/Hip-Hop and US Dance Singles charts. The track is up-tempo and a nod to his beginnings.

My Way (1997)

"My Way" is another single that peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and is up-tempo. With lyrics "What I say, goes. And I'm in control," the song could certainly help Usher set the tone that this year's halftime show belongs to him.

Nice & Slow (1998)

"Nice & Slow" is Usher's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, so it would seem like he'd have to perform the track in some capacity. However, given it's a little more mature, we imagine he'll just use the more tamed parts of the song like when he spells his name.

U Don't Have to Call (2002)

Another high-charting song, "U Don't Have to Call" provides that high-octane energy that Super Bowl watchers tend to thrive on. It also taps into the carefree vibes that many aspire to have.

U Remind Me (2001)

The song made Usher an official Grammy winner, so it would be hard to picture him not singing this track. Not to mention, "U Remind Me" was his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Yeah! feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris (2004)

Out of all the tracks listed here, we'd bet money that Usher will sing this one. It's the biggest hit of his career, having spent 12 weeks on top of the charts (ranked as the No. 1 song of 2004), sold 8 million units and earned a Grammy. We even think Lil Jon and Ludacris could join the mix to add some Atlanta flare.

Burn (2004)

The success of "Burn" is only eclipsed by "Yeah!" The follow-up hit may not have stayed on top of the charts as long (eight weeks) but it was wildly successful and became an anthem of the summer.

My Boo feat. Alicia Keys (2004)

With the commercial success of "My Boo," this track has the potential to be a slower moment in between all the anticipated up-tempo dancing of Usher. Plus, with Super Bowl Halftime Shows having a reputation for surprise guests, superstar Alicia Keys is a great person to pop up on stage.

Caught Up (2005)

Although it didn't sit on top of the charts, it was a top 10 hit. Also hailing from the massively successful album Confessions, "Caught Up" is a great dance track that Usher has a history of performing well and garnering high marks.

OMG feat. will.i.am (2010)

If the goal of Usher is to keep viewers dancing, whether that be on their feet or in their seats, "OMG" is a must in his lineup of songs. It's full of energy and it has the futuristic sounds of mega-producer, will.i.am. We aren't as confident the Black Eyed Peas frontman will join Usher though.

Scream (2012)

"Scream" matches the energy of "OMG" in terms of tempo and is a nice dive into Usher's pop music era. It will definitely keep the party going.

Climax (2012)

"Climax" is a smooth R&B track that taps into the star's falsetto voice and seemingly gives him another chance to do some breathing in between all his eight counts. It was No. 1 on the R&B charts.

Good Good feat. Summer Walker and 21 Savage (2023)

Usher drops his new studio album Coming Home on February 9, and the hit single "Good Good" has been climbing the charts and paving the way for his new track listing. We imagine he'd sing this song to further promote his new album.

Super Bowl LVIII airs on Sunday, February 11, on CBS and Paramount Plus.