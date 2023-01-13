Velma cast: who voices who in the new Scooby-Doo spin-off

The Velma cast are poised to lend their voices to the main stars of Mystery Inc. in the new HBO Max adult animated series.

Velma is a fresh take on the titular character, Velma Dinkley that serves as a prequel to the Scooby-Doo franchise. In the show, we learn what horrific events led Velma to team up with Shaggy, Fred, and Daphne to form their amateur detective agency. However, anyone who's seen anything from the HBO Max original series, they'll know that Velma is very different from the other Scooby-Doo cartoons that we've seen in the past.

Read on to find out which stars bring the major characters to life in and some of the other famous faces who are part of the Velma cast.

Who's who in the Velma cast: Mindy Kaling as Velma

Velma's ready to get to the bottom of a new mystery. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Mindy Kaling leads the Velma cast as the voice of the often unsung heroine. This version of Velma is just as interested in solving mysteries, but Mindy's character harbors a crush on Fred and lives with hallucinations following the disappearance of her mother.

Where else have you seen Mindy Kaling? Mindy is likely best known for her comedy work both in front of and behind the camera. You'll no doubt recognize her from The Office or The Mindy Project, though she's also featured in Inside Out, The Muppets, Ocean's Eight, The Morning Show and Monsters at Work.

Constance Wu as Daphne

Daphne is Velma's former best friend. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Constance Wu provides the voice of Daphne for Velma. In the show, this version of Daphne has been styled more as the school's "mean girl" who was once Velma's best friend.

Where else have you seen Constance Wu? You likely know Constance Wu for starring in Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers, or Fresh Off The Boat, though she's also featured in East Bay, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Eastsiders and The Terminal List.

Glenn Howerton as Fred

Fred barely knows who Velma is around school. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Glenn Howerton is on board to voice Fred, who has been styled as the popular (but dim) boy at school. Oh, he's also a murder suspect!"

Where else have you seen Glenn Howerton? Glenn is probably best known for featuring in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but you may know him from A.P. Bio, The Fugitive, The Mindy Project, House of Lies, Fargo, The Cleveland Show, That 80s Show or The Strangers.

Sam Richardson as Norville (Shaggy)

Shaggy's going by his actual first name this time around. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Sam Richardson is on board as the voice Velma's version of Norville "Shaggy" Rogers. In Velma, he goes by his actual first name, not Shaggy, and he's without his sidekick Scooby, though he's still on hand as Velma's best friend.

Where else have you seen Sam Richardson? You might recognize Sam from Veep, Detroiters, The Afterparty, Ted Lasso or Hocus Pocus 2. He's no stranger to lending his voice to animated series, either, as Sam's voiced characters on everything from Star Trek: Lower Decks and HouseBroken to BoJack Horseman, Central Park and Harley Quinn.

Who else is part of the Velma cast?

Along with the main gang listed above, there are plenty more big names in Velma's supporting voice cast. You can find more of them below:

Jane Lynch as Donna

Wanda Sykes as Linda

Weird Al Yankovic as Dandruff Tuba

Debby Ryan as Krista

Sarayu Blue as Diya

Melissa Fumero as Sophie

Velma is now streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly in pairs through till Thursday, February 9.