What January 2025 movies are you most excited for?
2025 has a number of intriguing movies to start the year, which one are you most looking forward to?
January always offers a mixed bag of movie options, as it gives audiences the chance to catch up with many of the movies vying for awards from the previous year as well as the first round of brand new movies for the new year. That is the case once again in January 2025. But what movie are you, our What to Watch readers, most excited to see this January at the movies?
Coming off its big night at the Golden Globes on January 5, many are going to have their eyes out for The Brutalist, which after getting a limited release in the final days of 2024 is continuing to expand to more US markets and the UK this month. Other 2024 movies reaching wider audiences this month are going to be Better Man, Nickel Boys, The Last Showgirl, Hard Truths and September 5.
Then there are the new movies. One has already hit the big screen, horror movie The Damned — you can read our official The Damned review to see if it’s one worth checking out. But there’s plenty more set to be released over the next few weeks, including a sequel to a cult action movie favorite in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, a new interpretation on a classic movie monster in Wolf Man, a comedy that feels in the vein of Friday with One of Them Days, Mark Wahlberg teaming up with Mel Gibson in the action-packed Flight Risk and an experimental love story starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun in Love Me.
However, my most anticipated movie for January 2025 is Companion. Why? Because I know next to nothing about but what I’ve seen has me very intrigued. Warner Bros. has released no information about the movie’s plot, only teasing that it is from the studio (New Line Cinema, a WB subsidiary) that brought us The Notebook and the creators of horror movie Barbarian. That’s an odd combination that has me fascinated to find out what they’ve concocted. All I can tell right now is that Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher are in a messed up relationship that is sure to have many deeper layers to it.
Here is the full schedule for January 2025 movies at US movie theaters (you can check out our 2025 new movies schedule for more info about what’s coming this month and beyond, including available UK release dates):
January 10
- Better Man
- Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
- Hard Truths
January 17
- I’m Still Here
- One of Them Days
- Presence
- September 5
- Wish You Were Here
- Wolf Man
January 24
- The Colors Within
- Flight Risk
- Inheritance
January 31
- Companion
- Dog Man
- Love Me
What January 2025 movie are you most looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments below.
