When is Coronation Street on? All you need to know about the World Cup 2022 schedule changes

Coronation Street will be facing some scheduling changes over the coming weeks to make way for the World Cup 2022.

The major sporting event is taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022, and Coronation Street will be having regular schedule changes that soap fans will need to look out for if they want to catch the latest episodes.

Earlier in the year, Coronation Street episodes were released every Monday as a boxset on the ITV Hub to accommodate the Euro 2020 tournament.

It is not yet known if these boxsets will make a comeback, but we will make sure to update this page with any announcements or new details.

The first set of schedule changes have been revealed, so if you're wanting to know when Coronation Street will be on during the sporting season, you can read below...

Coronation Street schedule changes

Coronation Street will air on Wednesday and Thursday during the first week of the World Cup.

We will update this page as further dates and changes are announced, but here are the first set of confirmed changes so far...

On Monday, November 21, Coronation Street will not air

On Tuesday, November 22, Coronation Street will not air

On Wednesday, November 23, Coronation Street will air its usual one hour episode at 8pm on ITV

On Thursday, November 24, Coronation Street will air another hour-long episode at 8pm on ITV

On Friday, November 25, Coronation Street will not air

Over the upcoming weeks, you can also look at our UK TV Guide which will include the latest information on where and when you can watch the ITV soap.

Will Hope Stape follow in her father's murderous footsteps? (Image credit: ITV)

The schedule change comes as Coronation Street youngster Hope Stape's (Isabella Flanagan) behaviour takes a worrying turn after finding out about her serial killer dad's murderous history.

After stealing a hammer, Hope overhears two year 11 girls calling her names and she heads towards them while armed with the weapon. What will she do?

Coronation Street usually airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.