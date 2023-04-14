Why did Sam Mitchell leave EastEnders? Everything you need to know

After her explosive return to EastEnders last year, soap legend Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) made her mark on the Square with her scheming ways, so it was no surprise that fans were left devastated by her leaving Walford once again.

Her arrival saw her try and destroy her brother Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) business empire, be blackmailed by criminal drug lord Jonah, kidnap her nephew Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) rapist and have an affair with Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Although Walford tends to bring out the worst for some of the residents — it seemed to be a different story for Sam as we got to see a softer side to her flawed character.

During her time on the Square, she rekindled her relationship with estranged son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day), supported his troubled half-sister Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) through her self-harming and helped Zack as he came to terms with his HIV diagnosis.

But despite her well-meaning intentions, she was constantly misunderstood and dismissed by Phil and other people, which left her feeling lonely.

So after an eventful time in Walford, why did Sam Mitchell leave EastEnders?

Sam managed to bond with her son Ricky Jr. (Image credit: BBC)

Why did Sam Mitchell leave EastEnders?

Sam bid an emotional farewell to EastEnders after being offered a job by her ex-fiancé Don to run a hotel in Spain.

Despite the protests from Phil and her ex lover Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Sam accepted the job, so that she could use her income to help support Ricky's new baby and help the family in the long run.

Fed up of his mum abandoning him again, Ricky refused to turn up to his mum's farewell party. But thanks to Amy, Ricky had a change of heart and said goodbye to Sam.

Sam promised to call him everyday from Spain and vowed to bring back some much-needed cash for Ricky, Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and their unborn baby.

"I love you, mum," Ricky said, before the pair hugged and Sam tearfully left in a taxi.

However, fans can be reassured that Sam's exit is only temporary and she will return to Walford later this year.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.