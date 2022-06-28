Will there be a Bling Empire season 3?

When Bling Empire season 2 concluded, there were a number of issues that were left unsettled. Kane Lim and Kevin Kreider’s friendship appeared to be hanging on by a thread after the former’s violation of "bro code," Kevin was trying to pick up the pieces of his heart after his failed romance with Kim Lee and Anna Shay and Christine Chiu were on the brink of oddly joining forces to put an end to Kane’s gossiping. Oh, we also can’t forget the random reemergence of Kelly Mi Li’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew Gray, in the final moments of the season finale.

While we’d like to be able to provide you with a play-by-play explanation as to what happens next for these storylines and more, we simply can’t do that. These are things that would seemingly be explored in a third season of Bling Empire. So are new episodes of the popular reality series headed to Netflix any time soon?

Here’s what we know.

Has Bling Empire been renewed for season 3?

Kelly Mi Li, Jamie Xie, Anna Shay, Guy Tang, Kim Lee, Kane Lim and Kevin Kreider at party filming for Bling Empire. (Image credit: Netflix)

To date, Netflix has not made an official announcement about when or if there will be a Bling Empire season 3. If we look at the streaming giant’s history with Bling Empire, after season 1 premiered on January 15 to massive success, Netflix announced the second season renewal two months later in March. Given, season 2 aired in May and based on last year’s events, a Netflix announcement could be coming very soon.

Is the Bling Empire cast willing to do another season?

Anna Shay and Christine Chiu speaking while filming Bling Empire season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

In an interview with Today (opens in new tab)back in May of this year, a few of the Bling Empire stars revealed whether or not they’d like to be a part of a future season of the series. Here are their responses.

Kane Lim: "It depends after I watch it. It's important to be yourself. As Asians, we (generally) don't talk about things or confront them. On this show, we're forced to confront them. It's like therapy on steroids. If they renew us, I'm down."

Mimi Morris: "Maybe. I hope next season we show some love and emotions and make people laugh. I'm not sure, but I hope I come back for season 3."

Anna Shay: "Yes."

Jamie Lee: "If Anna’s game to be in another season, I will."

Christine Chiu: "I don't know. Time will tell. I think it's important to grow up in life and I did a lot of growing up in season 2. I hope that viewers keep an open mind. I'm really proud of what the show has done and will continue to do, and have increased visibility. We asked to be normalized and not stereotyped as the model minority, and here we are, fighting like everyone else."

Dorothy Wang: "I moved to New York, so ... it might be hard to come back and do the LA one. I'd be open to it. Never say never."

Hints from the Bling Empire cast

Dorothy Wang smiling with sunglasses on her face in Bling Empire season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

If newcomer to the show Dorothy Wang is to be believed, then there will be a season 3. In fact, according to her exclusive interview with Page Six (opens in new tab), Dorothy states a third season has already been filmed. She went on to say, "All the drama that you see [in season 2], it really continues to intensify and heat up. The feuds get feudier [sic]… and there’s a lot of deep-rooted things that come out.”

This type of confession is usually not something that a reality TV vet would make if there wasn’t some truth to it. Dorothy, who previously starred in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, is no novice to the industry and it would seem the information she shared was intentional and perhaps factual.

Now if we look to social media, Kane may have also hinted that his time on Netflix is not quite over. In a recent June Instagram post, he along with Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, were seen celebrating a big real estate win at a party. The host of the party was the streaming giant and Bling Empire’s Kim and Anna both attended the celebration. A Netflix-sponsored gathering plus the appearance of some of his castmates may signal a future upcoming season.

(Fun fact: Kane actually works as a realtor with the Oppenheim Group (opens in new tab), the very real estate company featured on Selling Sunset.)

A post shared by kane lim (@kanelk_k) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Be sure to check out our other Bling Empire content, including what we know about Kevin, what we know about Anna and an explanation as to why fans of the show weren’t fanning over Kane after season 2.

You can watch both season 1 and season 2 of Bling Empire exclusively on Netflix.