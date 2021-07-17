Charlo vs. Castano live stream: How to watch undisputed championship boxing online from anywhere

Charlo vs. Castano will crown an undisputed world champion at super welterweight on Showtime Saturday night boxing, so fans of the sweet science have to know how to watch Charlo vs. Castano live stream. This event includes a three fight main card with tough fighters, but it is all about the main event.

The top two Super Welterweight boxers will face off in the ring, and the winner will carry all four world title belts going forward. In one corner is the “Iron Man”, Jermell Charlo, who is bringing more belts and more experience into this mega-fight. In the other corner is “Ray Sugar”, Brian Castano, who is undefeated and undeterred in his quest to prove he belongs among the greats in this sport. Who will become King of the 154 pound division?

This Saturday night, you can catch a rare undisputed championship boxing match when you watch Jermall Charlo vs. Brian Castano streaming in the U.S. on Showtime and in the U.K. on FITE.TV Pay-Per-View.

When is the Charlo vs. Castano live stream fight?

The Charlo vs. Castano boxing event will take place on Saturday, July 17 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Showtime will carry the event in the U.S., with the live stream broadcast starting at 9 p.m. with the Main Card. The Charlo vs. Castano Main Event starts at approx. 10 p.m. Eastern.

In the U.K. Charlo vs. Castano will be available on FITE TV Pay-Per-View for £7.20.

Watch the Charlo vs. Castano live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Charlo vs. Castano live stream in the U.S.

This Showtime boxing event can be live streamed through a variety of services that offer Showtime online.

Amazon Prime Video Channels let you add on extra channels, like Showtime, to the large collection of Prime Video originals, movies, and TV shows. You can easily subscribe to the Showtime channel on Amazon Prime, and have access to everything from the service live and on-demand. You will need to have an Amazon Prime membership, which is also easy to get if you don’t already have it. This includes Showtime boxing with Charlo vs. Castano.

Showtime is also available as an add-on for Hulu. This popular streaming TV service offers shows for tons of networks, along with original series and movies. Showtime can be added on to any Hulu subscription, including the $6 base plan. Showtime on Hulu includes a 1 week free trial, so you can watch Charlo vs. Castano online for free, and then pay $11 a month if you decide to keep it.

You can also get the Charlo vs. Castano fight event directly from Showtime. This premium channel is available to subscribe to directly on their website. You don’t even need to be a subscriber to cable or any other service to get it all. You can watch this stacked fight night at Showtime.com, or in the Showtime app on Roku, Fire TV, Android TV or Apple TV devices.

Charlo vs. Castano by adding Showtime on to a Live TV streaming service. Showtime is available as a premium channel add-on for five of the largest live TV streaming services. Each of these services offers a wide variety of entertainment and sports channels, including other boxing events with ESPN, Fox, FS1 and more. If you already have one of these services, or are ready to sign up for one, you can add on Showtime for $11 a month extra to see Charlo vs. Castano.

Sling TV - Orange Plan: $35 a month after your first month for $10

Hulu with Live TV: $65 a month after a one week free trial

Fubo TV: $65 a month after a one week trial

YouTube TV: $65 a month after a free trial

AT&T TV: $70 a month

Charlo vs. Castano — The Main Event Preview

CHARLO VS. CASTANO SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. Main card: 9 p.m. Charlo vs. Castano: approx. 11 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano • Rolando Romero vs. Anthony Yigit • Amilcar Vidal vs. Immanuwel Aleem

Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo (34-1) is the unified WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring Super Welterweight champion, and widely considered the best active boxer in his weight class. Charlo has championship boxing in his genes, as his identical twin brother Jermall is currently the WBC Middleweight champion. Jermell Charlo is riding a three fight win streak, and won titles in each of his last two fights against Jeison Rosario and Tony Harrison. That Harrison fight was extra special for Charlo, because it was revenge after Harrison gave Jermell his first career loss and took his title back in December of 2018.

Jermell Charlo has talked a lot about how that one loss shaped him, and has helped make him a more focused and determined fighter. Now he’s turned his focus to becoming the undisputed champion at 154 pounds, which would be the first time that has happened in the modern “four-belt” era. Even though Jermell is considered by nearly everyone to be the best in his class, he’s determined to take a risk to do something truly great to prove it.

Brian “Ray Sugar” Castano (17-0-1) is the WBO Welterweight champion, and even though he has held a series of other belts this is his first World Title defense. Castano won his first interim (temporary?) belt in 2016. Then he was upgraded to a regular title, which is kind of like calling a Silver Medalist a champion when there is a Super Champion or Gold Medalist out there with a higher position. But in February of this year, Castano beat Patrick Teixeira to win the WBO Super Welterweight world championship.

Castano is Argentine, and he won his first eight professional fights in his home country. He is also undefeated, although he did settle for a draw against Erislandy Lara in 2019. An undisputed championship fight is clearly going to be the biggest fight of his life, but this is far from the only time he’s fought a big name in a spotlight matchup. Although he has twelve knockouts in his career, three of his last five fights ended in decisions. If his power can’t translate up to the elite in this division, it could be a long night for Castano. Or it could be a very short and very bad night for him too.

How to watch Charlo vs. Castano live stream in the United Kingdom

Boxing is incredibly popular in the United Kingdom, and U.K. fight fans will be glad to have a way to watch Charlo vs. Castano online with FITE Pay-Per-View. This exciting boxing event starts at 2 a.m. British time.

FITE is a combat sports streaming service available in markets around the world, and they are offering the Charlo vs. Castano boxing event. Best of all, it’s available at a lower price point than many other Pay-Per-View events, because the Charlo vs. Castano live stream on FITE is only £7.20.