Does FuboTV have DVR?

Best answer: FuboTV has Cloud DVR included with each of the plans and each plan comes with a different amount of hours available for you to record. You can start recording anytime while the content is live and it will always record the entire program for you. Any of the recordings will be available about one hour after it ends unless your device has the instant DVR feature (which is only supported on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPads).

Fubo: Fubo TV ($45+/mo)

What does a subscription with Fubo get you?

There are three different plan options with Fubo and here's what each of them offers you when it comes to services and subscriptions.

Fubo : $45+ a month, 87 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

FuboTV : $40+ a month, 87 channels , half-off the price for the Showtime add-on for two months, 500 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to three devices may stream at once.

Fubo Extra : $50+ a month, 107 channels, 30 hours of Cloud DVR included, and up to two devices may stream at once.

How does the DVR feature work?

You can record any live program before or during the time it airs. As long as you start the recording before the show goes off air your Cloud DVR will always record the entire program from the beginning.

To start recording all you have to do is press the Record button from the Channel guide or info page of the selected program. (It's the button that looks like a target!) You can watch your recordings about an hour after it finishes airing unless your device has the Instant DVR Feature. Apple TV, iPhone, and iPads are the only devices that support Instant DVR on Fubo.

If you want to access your Cloud DVR recordings you can find it under "My Fubo" on Android and iOS devices. For Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, browsers on your computer, Roku, and Apple TV(4th/5th Gen) you'll find your Cloud DVR recordings under "My Videos".

How many hours can I record with my Fubo plan?

If you have Fubo or Fubo Extra you can record up to 30 hours of Cloud DVR. You'll get 20 more channels with the latter package, hence the higher price.

If you have FuboTV Bundle you can record up to 500 hours of Cloud DVR and it's free for the first two months of your subscription!

If you think you'll be doing a lot of recording, you might want to invest in the FuboTV Bundle. Thirty hours might seem like a lot now, but that's going to fill up quickly, especially since TV shows can be an hour long and sports games can go on for even longer.