How to watch Atalanta v Parma in Serie A soccer

Atalanta player Cristian Romero (right) and the rest of his team will face Parma on Jan. 6.

Atalanta v Parma might not be a top-two match, but both teams have a lot to prove when the Serie A continues on Wednesday. Both sides stand to climb a spot in the table if they manage to take down the other side.

Atalanta, now in their tenth year in the top Italian league, go into this match looking the much stronger team. After destroying Sassuolo on January 3rd with a 5-1 win, they sit at seventh place in the league on 7-4-3, with 25 points overall.

Parma, meanwhile, has been struggling for some time. Their most recent match was a 3-0 loss to Torino, and they’ll be looking to end their run of losses to save themselves from dropping further down the table. They currently sit sixteenth place on the league table on 2-6-7, with 12 points overall.

With a win meaning a lot to either team, here’s how you can watch Atalanta v Parma. on Wednesday, January 6.

How to watch Atalanta v Parma in the US

Like many other Serie A games, Atalanta v Parma has been picked up by ESPN. The game will only be shown on ESPN+ .

If you don’t already know, ESPN+ is the newest incarnation of ESPN’s streaming service. Subscribing nets you access to a whole host of live sporting events including UFC Fight Nights and plenty of soccer matches from around the world.

ESPN+ currently costs $6 a month, or $50 for an annual plan. This means you’ll save roughly $12 by signing up for a whole year when you join.

An even better way of signing up for ESPN+ is by picking up the Disney bundle. With this, you'll not only gain access to everything on ESPN+, but also both Disney+ and Hulu. That means you'll be getting a great value entertainment package alongside the huge range of sport that ESPN+ offers. Subscriptions for the Disney bundle start at just $12.99 a month, although that price will go up to $13.99 in March this year.

Atalanta v Parma starts at 9:00am EST, January 6 in the US.

How to watch Atalanta v Parma in the UK

Tracking down Serie A football in the UK can prove to be difficult at times, as the Italian League doesn’t get as much hype as the Premier League or Carabao Cup do.

The upside is that most of the services showing Serie A football in the UK tend to be free, online streaming platforms. LiveScore is one such service, and they show loads of different leagues from across the world. Their coverage includes the Chinese Super League all the way to the Eredivisie in Holland, as well as a range of leagues from America and Africa too.

LiveScore will be streaming Atalanta v Parma, and it doesn’t cost a penny to tune in. All you’ll need to do is download the LiveScore app, visit the match page of your choice and you’re good to go!

Atalanta v Parma starts at 2:00pm, January 6 in the UK.