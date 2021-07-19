Use our guide to watch 'Baptiste Season 2 online wherever you are in the world.

Baptiste Season 2 promises to be one of the most talked-about TV shows of the year, once again following the life and career of a retired police investigator, Julien Baptiste who finds himself in the middle of a new case. Here’s how to watch Baptiste Season 2 online anywhere in the world.

The new season will take viewers into Budapest’s secretive and corrupt underworld, and no doubt have us guessing until the very last episode.

Tchéky Karyo who plays Julien Baptiste told us his character is more troubled than ever before. He said: "In the present day, we see Julien down and yelling at the world with his pain. His family’s a wreck. People love this character because you can rely on him but now he’s losing his temper and drinking. It’s a special journey for him this time. There are a lot of amazing surprises..."

It sounds like the new season will have us on the edge of our seats once again, especially as it has been hinted that Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. The BBC synopsis for the new season says: "After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction — whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case — to consume him".

Here's how to watch Baptiste Season 2 online wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Baptiste Season 2 online in the UK for free

Baptise Season 2 started on Sunday 18 July at 9pm on BBC1. Like the first season, season 2 will have 6 one hour episodes.

You can still watch Baptiste Season 1 on BBC iPlayer if you would like to catch up.

How to watch Baptiste Season 2 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN suits your needs the best?

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

How to watch Baptiste Season 2 in the US

Baptiste Season 2 is excepted to be shown on PBS. But a US premiere date is still to be announced.