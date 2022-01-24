Here's you can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 online from anywhere in the world so you can continue to follow Rue (Zendaya) and the rest of the teens from East Highland.

In our Euphoria season 2 episode 3 review, we said that the second season was becoming a little bogged down by the adults, but there were still 'some intriguing developments' as far as the season's arc is concerned.

*This feature contains spoilers for Euphoria season 2 episode 3*

Chiefly, the latest episode sees Rue's drug abuse growing increasing alarming and straining her relationship with Gia (Storm Reid). Jules decides to confront Elliott (Dominic Fike), although there's clearly a flirty vibe growing between them... will that undermine Rue and Jules' relationship?

Elsewhere, Cassie struggles to come to terms with Nate ignoring her, and we learn about Cal Jacobs' (Eric Dane) teen years in some lengthy flashbacks.

Here's how to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 3 online anywhere in the world...

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 3 online in the US

Euphoria season 2 began airing on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9 pm on HBO, with episode 3 airing on Jan. 23, 2022.

If you missed it, you can catch up with episode 3 right now on HBO Max.

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 3 online from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Euphoria' season 2 episode 3 online in the UK

Episodes of Euphoria arrive across the pond a day after they aired in the US. That means the third episode airs on Monday, Jan. 24 on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm.

You'll also be able to stream the latest episode of Euphoria with a NOW Entertainment Membership.