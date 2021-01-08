How to watch FA Cup Round 3

Round 3 of England's greatest football event — the FA Cup — is here. This is the tournament that pits all 92 professional teams in the Premiere League and English Football League against each other, plus others in the country's non-league system

It's also the oldest football competition in the world.

The preliminary rounds kicked off back in September, with the proper rounds starting up in November. We're now in the third-round proper, with a slew of games on the schedule Jan. 8-11. There are two more full rounds after this one, taking us into mid-February. The quarterfinals are in March, the semifinals in April, and the FA Cup final will be head on May 15, 2021.

So there's a lot of football left to be played. Here's how to watch.

How to watch the FA Cup Round 3 in the United States

If you're in the U.S. and you're looking to watch the FA Cup, you're in luck. Every single game is available, and available in one place — on ESPN+.

That's the streaming service from the eponymous sports network, and it's available on every major streaming platform. That includes Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV, smart TV platforms, and gaming systems.

ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month, or $59.99 year. It's also part of the epic bundle that gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $12.99 a month. (That pice is going to go up in March.)

Along with the entire FA Cup, ESPN+ also has the German Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A, and Spain's La Liga.

How to watch Round 3 of the FA Cup in the UK

Watching the FA Cup from its home country of England gets a little more complicated, starting with the fact that you can't actually go to games in 2021.

That said, the first place to start is with BT Sport. Matches will be shown on the various channels, as well as BT Sport Extra.

Some matches also will be available on the BBC digital platforms, or on the FA Player.

FA Cup Round 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule of matches in Round 3 of the FA Cup. All times are shown in Eastern and GMT:

Friday, Jan. 8

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool 4, Aston Villa 1

Saturday, Jan. 9

Everton vs. Rotherham United, 7 a.m./Noon

Nottingham Forrest vs. Cardiff City, 7 a.m./Noon

Boreham Wood vs. Millwall, 7 a.m./Noon

Luton Town vs. Reading, 7 a.m./Noon

Norwich City vs. Coventry City, 7 a.m./Noon

Chorley vs. Derby County, 7:15 a.m./12:15 p.m.

Oldham Athletic vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Swansea City, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Blackburn Rovers vs. Doncaster Rovers, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Stoke City vs. Leicester City, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Burnley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Queens Park Rangers vs. Fulham, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Exeter City vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Blackpool vs. West Bromwich Albion, 10 a.m./3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.

Huddersfield Town vs. Plymouth Argyle, 1 p.m./6 p.m.

Brentford vs. Middlesborough, 1 p.m./6 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Watford, 3 p.m./8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Barnsley vs. Tranmere Rovers, 8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Leeds United, 8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.

Bristol City vs. Portsmouth, 8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Birmingham City, 8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Morecambe, 8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.

Cheltenham Town vs. Mansfield Town, 8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.

Marine vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Noon/5 p.m.

Newport County vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2:45 p.m./7:45 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

Stockport County vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m./8 p.m.