How to watch FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream online

Let it never be said that there's not enough football on TV in 2020. The German Bundesliga season has begun, and one standout game this weekend is FC Ausburg vs. Borussia Dortmund. (That's in addition to all the other Bundesliga games, of course.

But how, exactly, does one go about watching German football in the United States? And how does one watch FC Ausburg vs. Borussia Dortmund in particular?

That's easy, actually.

How to watch Augsburg vs. Dortmund in the United States

If you're looking to get your German football on in the United States (and you really should), there's one place to turn: And that's ESPN+. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Sept. 26.

For just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 a year if you don't mind saving a little money by paying a year up front) you'll get all the Bundesliga games (plus other leagues like Italy's Serie A). And if you're super serious about all this we'll recommend checking out the ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ bundle that's just $12.99 a month, getting you those three services for the price of two.

In addition to all kinds of live sports that aren't otherwise available on the traditional sports outlets, ESPN+ also has an overflow of the majors, including college football, baseball, basketball, more soccer, bowling, darts, lacrosse, shuffleboard, chess and Parcheesi. (OK, maybe not those last three.)

This weekend's full Bundesliga schedule on ESPN+

Leverkusen vs. Leipzig is just one of the games you can catch on ESPN+. Here's the full upcoming schedule. (All times are Eastern.)