How to watch FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream online
The German Bundesliga is back, and fully available in the United States.
Let it never be said that there's not enough football on TV in 2020. The German Bundesliga season has begun, and one standout game this weekend is FC Ausburg vs. Borussia Dortmund. (That's in addition to all the other Bundesliga games, of course.
But how, exactly, does one go about watching German football in the United States? And how does one watch FC Ausburg vs. Borussia Dortmund in particular?
That's easy, actually.
How to watch Augsburg vs. Dortmund in the United States
If you're looking to get your German football on in the United States (and you really should), there's one place to turn: And that's ESPN+. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Sept. 26.
For just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 a year if you don't mind saving a little money by paying a year up front) you'll get all the Bundesliga games (plus other leagues like Italy's Serie A). And if you're super serious about all this we'll recommend checking out the ESPN+/Hulu/Disney+ bundle that's just $12.99 a month, getting you those three services for the price of two.
In addition to all kinds of live sports that aren't otherwise available on the traditional sports outlets, ESPN+ also has an overflow of the majors, including college football, baseball, basketball, more soccer, bowling, darts, lacrosse, shuffleboard, chess and Parcheesi. (OK, maybe not those last three.)
- How to watch ESPN+ on your TV
- Does ESPN+ offer a free trial?
- How to watch ESPN+ on Roku
- How to watch ESPN+ on a Vizio TV
- Does ESPN+ work with Chromecast?
This weekend's full Bundesliga schedule on ESPN+
Leverkusen vs. Leipzig is just one of the games you can catch on ESPN+. Here's the full upcoming schedule. (All times are Eastern.)
- Sept. 25: Hertha BSC vs. Eintract Frankfurt, 2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 26: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Union Berlin, 9:30 a.m.
- Sept. 26: Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig, 9:30 a.m.
- Sept. 26: FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfB Stuttgart, 9:30 a.m.
- Sept. 26: FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m.
- Sept. 26: DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. FC Köln, 9:30 a.m.
- Sept. 26: FC Schalke 04 vs. SV Werder Bremen, 12:30 p.m.
- Sept. 27: TSG Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich, 9:30 a.m.
- Sept. 27: Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsberg, noon
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.