Here’s how to watch India v New Zealand T20 World Cup online from anywhere in the world.

The match, which takes place on Sunday Oct. 31, in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is now a must-win for both sides after they each lost their opening games.

India were the pre-tournament favourites, but a surprise defeat to Pakistan has left them facing the prospect of not getting out of the group. What will worry captain Virat Kohli the most is the manner of the defeat, with Pakistan cruising to victory by 10 wickets.

Bur Kohli has an amazingly talented side and a win would see them right back on track.

Meanwhile, New Zealand also came unstuck against Pakistan. With only two teams going through the group stage, they’re fully aware they also need a win.

All this means it’s almost effectively a knock-out match, which should mean some brilliant cricket.

How to watch India v New Zealand from the US

So, the place to go for the India v New Zealand game is Willow TV. Willow TV describes itself as “the only 24x7 live cricket channel in the USA, with several hundred days of live cricket covered annually”.

How to watch India v New Zealand T20 World Cup online in the UK

Sky Sports will be broadcasting extensive live coverage of India v New Zealand. The Sky Go app also gives you a chance to stream the match live while on the move. If you don’t have Sky then a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass looks a good option.

How to watch India v New Zealand online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

